Music News: A Pink Floyd Member, Lionel Richie and Muse Headline a New Batch of Announcements

The concert calendar is shaping up nicely for the year ahead as a bevy of new announcements are added to local venues. This week, we have a Pink Floyd original member, a country favorite, an arena powerhouse and many, many others coming to DFW. Read ahead for the details.
- Legendary Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason is bringing his classic rock supergroup, Saucerful of Secrets, to North America for a lengthy 2019 tour. With a setlist centered around pre-Dark Side of the Moon material, the ensemble received the blessings of fellow Floyd members Roger Waters and David Gilmour before embarking on this outing. They'll appear March 24 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Tickets are on sale Nov. 9 at livenation.com.
- Country superstar Gary Allan is fresh off work writing a plethora of material for an upcoming album. When released, it will be his first album since 2013's, Set You Free. That album sent his music in a more pop-oriented direction, though his live shows continue to stay true to his country roots. He'll play Feb. 16 at the Global Event Center at Winstar World Resort and Casino. Tickets are on sale Nov. 9 at ticketmaster.com.
Lionel Richie is easy like Sunday morning, but will make his next local appearance on a Friday. That evening, March 1, he will play a show at the Global Event Center at Winstar World Resort and Casino. Despite launching a new home decor collection sold exclusively at JC Penney, the long-time crooner isn't giving up his day job. Tickets are on sale Nov. 9 at ticketmaster.com.
- U.K. arena rockers Muse have announced a lengthy 2019 tour in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, Simulation Theory, out in early spring. The tour will visit dozens of North American cities before venturing overseas for the European portion. They'll play Feb. 24 at American Airlines Center. Tickets are on sale Nov. 16 at ticketmaster.com.
- This week, French multi-instrumentalist FKJ has announced an extensive schedule of 2019 world tour dates including a lengthy run of performances in the U.S. For those unfamiliar with this relatively new name on the scene, FKJ — short for French Kiwi Juice — is a multi-talented one-man band whose output is consistently riveting. He'll play April 26 at Canton Hall. Tickets are on sale Nov. 9 at axs.com.
Dream Theater will be out on the road for a good portion of 2019 on their Distance Over Time tour. The outing marks 20 years since their famous Scenes From a Memory tour. Expect a lengthy and ambitious evening when the band takes the stage April 29 at The Bomb Factory. Tickets are on sale Nov. 9 at ticketfly.com.
Perfume is a J-pop idol group from Japan, who debuted locally in 2001 and nationally in 2005. Their international celebrity has only continued to multiply in the intervening decades as legions of devoted fans continue flocking to their shows, buying their releases and cosplaying the members' various roles. They'll play April 7 at The Bomb Factory. Tickets are on sale Nov. 9 at ticketfly.com.
- Australian singer-songwriter and guitar extraordinaire Courtney Barnett has lengthened her world tour into 2019. Touring out behind her recently released, Tell Me How You Really Feel, Barnett has hit her stride over the past year as she's earned tons of positive acclaim, sold out venues and released some of her most endearing work yet. Catch her Feb. 17 at The Bomb Factory. Tickets are on sale Nov. 9 at ticketfly.com.
King Princess is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and singer-songwriter. As pretty much the total package, the Brooklyn-based artist has built a steady following with the immense popularity of her single, "1950." You can catch her Feb. 2 at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale Nov. 9 at prekindle.com.
- Prolific songwriter Sean McConnell brings his heavy catalog of Americana tunes to The Granada Theater for a performance on May 3. Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts and Christina Aguilera have all recorded his songs. His own material packs a definite punch, though. Tickets are on sale Nov. 9 at prekindle.com.
- The Kessler Theater will host an evening of music from Austin's Charlie Sexton on Dec. 28. The longtime guitarist in Bob Dylan's touring band also portrayed the legendary Townes Van Zandt in the recently released music biopic, Blaze. His own blues-infused shows are well worth the price of admission. Tickets are on sale Nov. 9 at prekindle.com.
- New Orleans native Marc Broussard brings his eclectic mix of swampy country, boogie R&B and howling balladry to The Kessler Theater for a show Feb. 16. A longtime fan favorite in the area, this show will undoubtedly attract an enthusiastic crowd. Tickets are on sale Nov. 9 at prekindle.com.
- Another fan favorite, Donovan Frankenreiter, returns to the area Feb. 23 for a performance at The Kessler Theater. The singer-songwriter, surfer and laid-back family man is out on the road in continued support of his recent album, The Heart. Tickets are on sale Nov. 9 at prekindle.com.
