Music News: Marc Anthony and The 1975 Headline a New Week of Concert Announcements

As the rain continues to pour, you might be tempted to stay in and spend the evenings on the couch. As enticing as that may be, brave the elements and get out there. There's so much great live music to be seen around town, and nothing cures the weather doldrums like the sounds of a good band. However, if you do find yourself indoors surfing the web, here are some new concert announcements of which to take note.



Did you know that Grammy-nominated '90s star Marc Anthony is in the Guinness Book of World Records as the top-selling salsa artist of all time? Probably not. Anthony is a household name, though, with both English and Spanish albums that have sold over 30 million copies. He's extended his upcoming tour to include a stop at American Airlines Center on Feb. 14. Tickets are on sale Oct. 19 at ticketmaster.com.



