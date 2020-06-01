The 9 Best Concerts of the Week: Bree & the Fellas, Jade Nickol, Cutthroat Conspiracy and More

Live music never stopped happening throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As businesses closed, local musicians took to the internet to perform for their fans. As businesses begin to open back up, artists are bringing their shows back to the stages they've grown to love over the years. From metal to hip-hop, you can hear it all live in person this week in North Texas. Just wear a mask and social distance.

Bree & the Fellas

6 p.m. Monday, June 1, at The Free Man Lounge & Café, 2626 Commerce St., $5 at door

For years, Breanna Parker and her band have been showing up to The Free Man Cajun Café & Lounge to bring the house down with their jazzy, R&B style. Parker released her first EP, Girl on the Moon, on State Fair Records in 2017. She followed the release with a music video for her song "I Know You Love Me," filmed at Sons of Hermann Hall. Now that the venue is beginning to book shows again, Parker is back and you won't want to miss her.

Proving Grounds

7 p.m. Monday, June 1, at The Rail Club Live, 3101 Joyce Dr., Fort Worth, free

The hip-hop showcase Proving Grounds is no stranger to The Rail Club Live. It's been a regular event at the Fort Worth venue since before COVID-19 tore into the local scene. Like Rail Club Live and so many other venues, Proving Grounds has been resilient. The venue has continued to host the showcase through the pandemic on their Facebook. Now, you can see it happen in person. The showcase has seen the likes of local hip-hop artists Cree8ion, Hippie Snooks and AIR, Kinfolk Jack and more.

Opening Bell Coffee's Open Mic

7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Opening Bell Coffee, 1409 S Lamar St., free

The folks at Opening Bell Coffee have not let the pandemic get them down. For the past few weeks, the coffee shop's long-running open mic night has taken place online with performances curated by the host, Steve Jackson, and Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel. For the first time since stay-at-home orders were enacted, the open mic night will take place in person. While the shop is operating at a limited capacity and the sign-up for the open mic has been moved online, Tuesdays at Opening Bell will continue to be the right time and place to catch some of the best up-and-coming local singer-songwriters.

Ben Holt

7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at The Free Man Lounge & Café, 2626 Commerce St., $5 at door

Ben Holt spends some of his time writing and performing with his band Song Dynasty, which puts out music in several different languages and has some other-worldly influences. The rest of the time, he's playing straight blues with his band Ben Holt Kills It Trio. This week, he'll be with the trio at The Free Man.

Eli Young Band

4 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Globe Life Park, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, tickets at mlb.com

The Denton-based modern-country group Eli Young Band started jamming together about 20 years ago. It wasn't long after frontman Eli Young, guitarist James Young, bassist John Jones and drummer Chris Thompson teamed up to form the band that they were putting out chart-topping singles and albums. This week, you can catch the longstanding act perform at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The park is hosting a series of drive-in concerts this week with the Eli Young Band kicking it off.

Hightower Band

7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at The Rustic - Dallas, 3656 Howell St., free

The Fort Worth country-surf-rock group Hightower has made its name performing at venues across North Texas and putting out absolute bangers on albums like their latest, Echo Spring. If you're lucky, you've had the chance to catch the band live throughout the pandemic through its livestream series, Hightower Happy Hour. If you haven't been so lucky, or if you just want to see them in person, you'll want to be at The Rustic this Thursday, where Hightower will be kicking off its Treading Water Tour. The tour is in celebration of the band's new single, "Treading Water." The next two nights, the band will perform at The Rustic's Houston and San Antonio locations – you know, in case you want to follow them there.

Cutthroat Conspiracy

7 p.m. Friday, June 5, at The Rail Club Live, 3101 Joyce Dr., Fort Worth, $10 at eventbrite.com

Fort Worth metal-core band Cutthroat Conspiracy will be shredding it at The Rail Club Live this weekend. Since the band formed in 2016, they've been busy performing throughout North Texas and laying down tracks for their four singles on Spotify: "The Summit," "Become a God," "Decadence" and "Realize." If it's been a while since you've let your inner metal-head out to play, this Friday at The Rail Club Live might just be the right time and place to do it.

Back in Black

9:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Lava Cantina, 5805 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, free

All throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Lava Cantina has been livestreaming killer performances from local tribute bands like Back in Black. While the venue will still be broadcasting these performances, you can now see the shows in person. Lava Cantina will be allowing people in at a limited capacity. Guidelines for attending concerts at Lava Cantina are laid out on their event pages. Back in Black has been rockin' their AC/DC repertoire since 2001, complete with material from both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras of this classic band. They haven't slowed down yet.

Jade Nickol Band

10 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at The Free Man Lounge & Café, 2626 Commerce St., $5 at door

Last year, local singer-songwriter Jade Nickol released her debut EP Murphy’s Law after putting out her second single, "Marijuana and Gin." The single and the EP starkly contrast with Nickol's first release, “Best Friends,” in which she tried her hand at country music. In May, Nickol told the Observer that she tried to wipe the internet clean of "Best Friends," frustrated with the initial direction she tried to take her music. "Marijuana and Gin" marked a new beginning for Nickol's music career, in which she wants to write songs that are more true to herself. If you haven't seen Nickol live yet, swing by The Free Man this Saturday where she'll be performing with a full band.