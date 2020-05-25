10 Local Acts Livestreaming Concerts This Week

From electronic to classical music, this week's livestreamed concerts have you covered. Catch what's going down at The Free Man as they begin to open back up. They've got a packed week with The Free Loaders, the Breanna Parker Group and the Ben Holt Kills It Trio. RC & The Gritz will be doing their thing at Three Links and so much more. This has been a tough time for local musicians and bands, so be sure to look for donation options during these livestreamed concerts.

Static Interference

Every Thursday, local and out of town DJs are featured on Static Interference, an interactive social media electronic music channel that also presents documentary films and electronic music videos. The Thursday shows are livestreamed from a warehouse in Dallas and are curated by the likes of Gina G, Mike Kannon and Wanz Dover. If you have something else going down on Thursdays, you'll be missing out.

Free Loaders

If a movie was made about The Free Man, a Deep Ellum Cajun restaurant and live music venue, the soundtrack would consist of songs by one band: The Free Loaders. Luckily, a three-piece variation of the band plays at the venue every Tuesday, so there, you don’t have to wait for the movie to come out to hear its killer soundtrack. Just hop over to The Free Man, or their livestream, on a Tuesday evening, order a po' boy and listen to frontman and venue owner John Jay Myers slam on his drums and bark into the microphone with keys and stand-up bass behind him.

Opening Bell Coffee Open Mic

The folks at Opening Bell Coffee are not letting a pandemic get them down. While you can't go to the venue this Tuesday to hear some primo local talent, you can hop on to the shop's Instagram page for its now-virtual open mic. Owner Pascale Hall, musician and open mic host Steve Jackson and Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel are all putting in the work to maintain the shop's reputation of having the longest-running open mic night in Dallas. The show starts around 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and every buck helps keep the place from going out of business. Find @openingbellcoffee on Instagram to tune in.

Bree & the Fellas

For years, Breanna Parker and her band have been showing up to The Free Man Cajun Café & Lounge to bring the house down with their jazzy, R&B style. According to The Dallas Morning News, Parker released her first EP, Girl on the Moon, on State Fair Records in 2017. She followed the released with a music video for her song "I know You Love Me," filmed at Sons of Hermann Hall. Now that the venue is beginning to book shows again, Parker is back and you won't want to miss her at 7 p.m. Monday.

RC & The Gritz

RC & The Gritz will be taking over Three Links' live stream this week. Three Links hasn't put on a bunch of livestreamed shows throughout the pandemic, but the ones that they have organized have been too good to miss. Just last weekend, the venue hosted a livestreamed concert with Rosegarden Funeral Party. Tune in at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to see RC & The Gritz do their thing.

Ann Armstrong & Steve Hughes

At 7:30 p.m. this Wednesday, Poor David's Pub will make its pandemic premier into the livestreaming realm. "It is our format to keep the music going while providing a safe, live performance," David Card, the owner of the venue, said in a Facebook post. "Live music will never die, but we may have to alter the way we experience it for a while." Poor David's first broadcast will star the folk-blues-Americana act Ann Armstrong & Steve Hughes. The two can play anything from classic Robert Johnson tunes to their own original music, like Armstrong's "Think About the Rain." Catch the one-hour show on Poor David's Facebook page.

Ben Holt

Ben Holt, a local musician, spends some of his time writing and performing with his band Song Dynasty, which puts out music in several different languages and has some other-worldly influences. The rest of the time, he's playing straight blues with his band Ben Holt Kills It Trio. This week, he'll be with the trio at The Free Man. If you can't make it to the venue at 7 p.m. Thursday, you'll want to be sure and hop on The Free Man's livestream for this one.

House of Blues DFW Couch Sessions

The House of Blues recently partnered with The HiFi Dallas to roll out a new weekly online concert series called DFW Couch Sessions. Every Friday, you can tune in to their Facebook page to catch artists the venue will be showcasing. The series has included performances by Abraham Alexander, Rosegarden Funeral Party, Texicana and several others. You can see it all at Facebook.com/HOBDallas.

Jade Nickol

Last year, local singer-songwriter Jade Nickol released her debut EP Murphy’s Law after putting out her second single "Marijuana and Gin." The single and the EP starkly contrast with Nickol's first release, “Best Friends,” in which she tried her hand at country music. In May, Nickol told the Observer that she tried to wipe the internet clean of "Best Friends," frustrated with the initial direction she tried to take her music. "Marijuana and Gin" marked a new beginning for Nickol's music career, in which she wants to write songs that are more true to herself. If you haven't seen her live yet, swing by her Facebook page this Friday around 8 p.m. for her Late Night Session stream.

Shelley Carrol

Shelley Carrol will take the stage at The Freeman this Saturday around 10 p.m. If you can't make it, make sure to check the venue's Facebook so you don't completely miss out. Carrol comes from a Houston family of gospel singers and musicians. At a young age, he found himself in the famous Boys Choir of Houston. Later, Carrol picked up the saxophone and began learning from the likes of Arnett Cobb and Don Wilkerson from The Texas Tenors. For college, Carrol attended the University of North Texas and landed a spot in the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band ... and the rest is history.