Local Acts Live Streaming Concerts This Week

Some of us still don't feel too comfortable going out these days. And that's OK. Local artists are still bringing their tunes to your living room. This week you can celebrate the next full moon with Helium Queens, help Paul Slavens come up with his next big hit, vibe with some local DJs and so much more. The best part is, all you need is an internet connection and maybe some spare change for the artists.

RC & The Gritz

RC & The Gritz will be taking over Three Links' live stream this week. Three Links hasn't put on a bunch of livestreamed shows throughout the pandemic, but the ones that they have organized have been too good to miss. Just last weekend, the venue hosted a livestreamed concert with Rosegarden Funeral Party. Tune in at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to see RC & The Gritz do their thing.

Helium Queens

The out-of-this-world local act Helium Queens will be celebrating the full moon this week via its Facebook livestream. On the eve of the full moon, Piscea Xandaria, who us Earthlings know as Poppy Xander, will perform the band's material, as well vocal improvisations starting around 9:30 p.m on Thursday. This livestream will send you to the full moon and back.

Couchbound Sessions

Darren Eubank of the local band D and Chi is bringing artists together for a series of livestreamed showcases called Couchbound Sessions. The concert series has featured artists including Andrew Holmes, The Last City and more. All Eubank asks of viewers is to pay a small fee or tip that will be given to the artists. He said it is like a virtual songwriters' roundtable, where artists will perform their songs and tell stories at Facebook.com/DarrenEubank. Tune into Eubank's page this Friday at 6 p.m. to catch the livestream.

Static Interference

Every Thursday, local and out of town DJs are featured on Static Interference, an interactive social media electronic music channel that also presents documentary films and electronic music videos. The Thursday shows are livestreamed from a warehouse in Dallas and are curated by the likes of Gina G, Mike Kannon and Wanz Dover. If you have something else going down on Thursdays around 10 p.m., you'll be missing out.

House of Blues’ DFW Couch Sessions

The House of Blues recently partnered with The HiFi Dallas to roll out a new weekly online concert series called DFW Couch Sessions. Every Friday at 7 p.m., you can tune in to their Facebook page to catch artists the venue will be showcasing. Most recently, the series has included performances by Abraham Alexander, Rosegarden Funeral Party, Texicana and several others. You can see it all at Facebook.com/HOBDallas.

DAMN XXXVII

This Saturday, June 6, is the first livestreamed Dallas Ambient Music Nights of the pandemic. Starting around 7 p.m., the DAMN folks will be doing their thing, hosting live performances from local bands and projecting live video art by Evan Henry, Brian Tomerlin and several others. Local acts BLACK TAFFY, MoMWoW, Felt & Fur and Blendways will all be rolling through Texas Theatre Saturday from where the event will be broadcast. During the livestream, DAMN will be taking donations to help support the artists as well as the historic theater. "This is a chance to help the theater make back some of the funds lost because of its temporary closure," the event page reads.

Revelers Hall Band

The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. The Revelers Hall Band has kept the show going throughout the pandemic and shows no signs of stopping. Catch them this Sunday around 2 p.m. at Facebook.com/RevelersHall.