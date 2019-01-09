Two Dallas Radio Stations Pull R. Kelly's Catalog Following Lifetime's Docuseries

Following this past weekend’s premiere of Lifetime’s docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, two Dallas-based hip-hop and R&B radio stations have pulled R.Kelly’s music from their rotations. As of now, listeners will no longer hear R. Kelly’s catalog on KRNB (105.7 FM) or K104 (104.5 FM).

Surviving R. Kelly details the R&B singer’s decades-long history of sexual misconduct, including his marriage to the late Aaliyah when she was 15 years old, the infamous 2001 tape in which he is allegedly seen engaging in lewd acts with a 14-year-old girl and rumors of him holding women in a sex cult, which were first broken by BuzzFeed in 2017.