Music News: Carrie Underwood Brings Her New Tour to Dallas in Fall 2019

Underwood, Dylan, Bentley, DeMarco. Not a law firm, but instead just a few of the names heading this way for area concerts. Check out the list for names and dates ahead.



Country music megastar Carrie Underwood has added to her massive North American Cry Pretty 360 Tour for the next year and a half. Properly back into the pantheon of modern country's leading lights, Underwood will play Sept. 24, 2019, at the American Airlines Center. Yep, tickets are on sale a year in advance. Get them Aug. 17 at ticketmaster.com.



Bob Dylan & His Band are still on to play Oct. 13 at Winstar. In the meantime, though, he's added another local show. This time, he'll perform Oct. 10 at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving. Tickets for both shows are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com respectively.



Country star Dierks Bentley will croon his way up to the Choctaw Grand Theater. His Mountain High Tour is bringing him to both outdoor and indoor venues, including some pretty prestigious spots around the country. The Choctaw show is scheduled for Dec. 1. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.



After several years away from the spotlight, British singer-songwriter Lily Allen has been making her way back into the music world. With a recent album and a bevy of worldwide tour dates, she is as active musically as she's been since her mid-aughts heyday. She'll appear locally Oct. 14 at House of Blues. Tickets are on sale Aug. 10 at livenation.com.



Purple Bobcat Next to River Tour is the name of the forthcoming first-ever solo tour for singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco. He's also setting up shop on his own record label. His worldwide tour takes him extensively around the globe before settling in toward the end for a Nov. 29 Dallas date at the Texas Theatre. Tickets are on sale Aug. 10 at eventbrite.com.



Veteran road warriors Drive-By Truckers continue to tour heavily behind 2017's American Band album. With a marathon live show and a hearty, revved-up fan base, the longtime rock outfit will bring the energy to the Granada Theater when they take the stage Nov. 15. Tickets are on sale now at prekindle.com.