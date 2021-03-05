Dallas Music News: St. Vincent Channels Bowie, Noogy Teams Up With Punk Legends

The face you make when you know you're as cool as St. Vincent because you are St. Vincent.

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

St. Vincent released the new single “Pay Your Way in Pain” on Thursday. Reminiscent of Young Americans-era David Bowie, the song mixes funk rock and soul with St. Vincent’s signature surreal songwriting style. The new video also brings to mind Bowie’s performance of “Fame” on The Cher Show in 1975 with its low-budget cinematography and visuals. This is the first single from St. Vincent’s upcoming album Daddy’s Home, out May 14.

One day, singer-songwriter Jonathan Hodges, who records and performs as Bomethius, saw a terrible wreck on U.S. Highway 75 that left at least one passenger dead. The incident inspired the new single and video for “Traffic,” which came out last weekend. Drawing on inspirations spanning from Buddy Holly to Elliott Smith, Bomethius finds a deeper meaning in a horrific event without getting too morose.

Punk band Noogy put out a new split EP with Texas punk legends MDC, the culmination of a longstanding friendship between the young band and MDC frontman Dave Dictor. The two Noogy songs on the EP — “ACAB” and “Whatever” — feature Nicholas “DK Nick” Helm, who died last April.

Back in December, alt-pop singer JMES released “Ready to Love Again,” a heartfelt song about love during the pandemic. In her new track “Porcelain,” she revisits many of the same threads, but this time she comes at it with more energy, confidence and direction. This is a song that is absolutely built for scream-singing in your car with friends.

The longstanding hip-hop and soul collective CoLab has not been able to play live in a while, but that hasn’t stopped the band members from getting together to release their first recorded music. The group released their debut single “Waiting on You” last November. Just this week, CoLab announced on social media that the next single will be out soon, an announcement paired with a shadowy image of Ted Cruz with the letters “F,” “T” and “C” on top.

On March 5, avant-pop band Starfruit is releasing their new EP Tender Tape, a collection of six love songs filled with longing for connection and relishing in relationships. The first single and video from the EP, “Song For K” was released in mid-February. Designed as a companion piece to their full-length album Wild West Combat, Tender Tape is a soft and chaotic exploration of singer Ava W Boehme’s “concept of music that loves you.”

Gothic country band Pinebox Serenade is releasing its first new music in almost five years on Friday. The Haphazardly EP will have four new songs exploring the dark side of American life and history. The independently released EP will be available for streaming on all platforms and will also be sold as a limited edition 7-inch on clear vinyl with gold swirls.

Dream folk artist Tusing is an avid outdoorsman. After taking two outdoor trips during the mixing and mastering of his latest album, giving himself plenty of time to reflect on each song, the album’s first single, "Wasted" (out March 5), struck him as a farewell to his old self.

Last summer, Mesquite-native Hannah Jadagu recorded every song on her upcoming debut EP from her bedroom. One month after her 18th birthday, she was signed to Sub Pop Records, Nirvana’s first record label. The first single from that release “Think Too Much” dropped last month, and it’s got some real spring vibes.

Todd Rundgren’s Clearly Human tour makes a digital stop in Dallas on Sunday, March 7. Rundgren and his 10-piece band will broadcast the performance from a Chicago venue and localize the show to Dallas using geo-fencing. The show will also feature local landmarks appearing on the video wall and catering for the band and crew will be Dallas-themed.

Upcoming Shows

On Friday, March 5, Reverend Horton Heat play the historic Granada Theater.

In Fort Worth also on Friday night, Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit plays a solo set at Tulips.

Justin Tipton & The Troublemakers play Mama Tried in Deep Ellum Saturday, March 6.

That evening, Cut Throat Finches and the Taylor Young Band play Lola’s in Fort Worth.

Later that night in Fort Worth, Charley Crockett will be playing Billy Bob’s with support from Joshua Ray Walker.