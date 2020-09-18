Music News: The Kessler's New Concert Series; Chilldren of Indigo Premiere New Music Video

- The Kessler announced a new music series that will take place on the lawn behind the theater. The Kessler Green will offer live music, drinks, food trucks and pop-up favorites. Catch Thomas Csorba and Jacob Metcalf later next week.
- Chilldren of Indigo premiered a new music video this week directed by Will Schutze and starring his original puppets. The song, “Tomorrow Ain’t Promised,” comes from the band’s fourth studio album, Native Alien.
- Two alums of the Denton-bred band Baptist Generals, Jeff Ryan and Paul Slavens, teamed up this week to record together on Slavens’ upcoming solo album on State Fair Records. The two have played together in the Generals for 11 years.
- Over the past few months, Armadillo Ale Works in Denton has put together a drive-in concert series offering everything from Texas country with the Raised Right Men to the electronic trio Felt & Fur in order to keep the brewery’s lights on during the COVID-19 closures. Now, Bobby Mullins, owner of Armadillo, and Bruce Burns, president of the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative, will host the drive-in shows to benefit DMAC, a nonprofit organization that subsidizes health insurance premiums for local musicians and artists.
- Addison restaurant and bar Ida Claire announced this week it will begin hosting live music every Friday night from 8-11p.m. on its patio. First up this week is Chant Duplantier.
- We’ve missed some truly great concerts this year because of the pandemic. We made a list of some of these concerts, just to add some salt to your live music wounds.
- Netflix announced its new show Song Exploder, hitting the streaming platform in early October and based on the music podcast of the same name. The first season will include guests such as Alicia Keys and R.E.M. on the creation of some of their most popular songs, from writing to production.
- If you haven't heard of drummer extraordinaire Nandi Bushell, you probably will in a few years when she's inevitably part of the biggest rock band around. This 10-year-old girl has shocked viewers of her drumming videos the country over. She's also struck up an adorable friendship with Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl. And this week, Grohl released a "theme song" for Bushell in a video he shared on his social media page.
- In an attack against his music publishers Sony and Universal, Kanye West took to Twitter to denounce the companies and, according to NME, likened the music industry to "modern day slave ships." He even shared a video of himself urinating on a Grammy Award.
Upcoming concerts:
- On Friday night, Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill hosts Alice Cooper tribute band Dallas Cooper.
- And speaking of Armadillo Ale Works’ drive-in concert series, up this Saturday night is The Gold Brothers, a classic country band featuring Midlake’s Eric Pulido with a comedic twist.
- Also on Saturday night, catch the world-famous polka band Brave Combo at the Oak Highlands Brewery parking lot to kick off Oktober Fest.
- On Sunday, catch the return of BeatStreet Poetry Live, this time at The Free Man. You’ll hear live drumming with African and Caribbean rhythms, poetry and a DJ set. The band features Frank Moka (percussionist for Erykah Badu and the Drumheads) and Marcus Jones (a Dallas Observer Music Awards winner for best drummer).
