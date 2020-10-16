Music News: Post Malone Wins Big, Oak Cliff’s New Music Venue and More

Post Malone took home top honors during Wednesday night’s Billboard Music Awards. Coming into the show with the most nominations (16), Post snagged nine awards including the night’s biggest prize, the Top Artist award, and awards for Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Tour and Top Rap Album. Find the full list of winners on Billboard's website.

Reno’s Chop Shop Saloon launched its new Goth club night, Sacrament, Thursday night. DJ Crash will be spinning Goth club favorites every Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with masks and safety protocols required.

In anticipation of the upcoming low-budget horror film 13 Tracks to Frighten Agatha Black from Dallas-based indie filmmaker Bradley Steele Harding, comes the first of several planned audio releases. 13 Tracks to Frighten Your Friends will have stories and music from the film, drawing inspiration from “spooky sound” records from the '50s, '60s and '70s. The soundtrack is available for download and streaming on Bandcamp. Listen if you dare!

Also out this Friday comes the new album from R&B-soul group Bree & the Fellas, It Be Like That Sometimes, with a release show planned for 7 p.m. Friday night at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge.

Beginning this Saturday, Oct. 17, DFW music fans will have a new venue to catch some live music while keeping social distance. Independent Dallas-based music booking agency Chasquis Group has converted an old tire shop on West Davis Street in Oak Cliff into a small, 25-person-capacity, outdoor music venue with events scheduled every Saturday. Peruvian-American guitarist Pepe Valdez will be the first of these Old Oak Cliff Music Sessions, playing a night of jazz, rock and blues with the Pepe Valdez Trio.

New single “Until The End,” from Dallas rock band The Lucid, is now available on all streaming platforms. The song is reminiscent of everything that made rock radio great in the mid-2000s with a healthy dose of White Pony-era Deftones to really draw listeners in.

Musician JJ Fenceroy is running for Arlington City Council District 1 with the campaign slogan, “Because your voice matters too.” With his experience in emergency and crisis management in the Air Force, Fenceroy made the decision to run for the council in part because of incumbent Helen Moise’s unresponsiveness on issues like the role of police in the city.

BrainDead Brewing released its latest craft beer in honor of Dallas hip-hop collective Cure for Paranoia. Also called “Cure for Paranoia,” the blonde ale, like Deep Ellum Brewery’s Dallas Blonde, will be available on tap for a limited time at the brewery’s location in Deep Ellum on Main Street. Could there be a better name for a beer?

COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, with Dallas County moving back into the highest risk level on Wednesday. The music industry is struggling, as concert promoters pivot to social distancing regulations to keep music in live venues.

The fourth annual Wine and Music Festival in downtown McKinney will go on as scheduled with attendance capped at 500 attendees for each day. Tickets will be available during limited windows from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Find tickets and event details, including a lineup of performers, on the event page.

Upcoming Shows

Alt-Country artist Tommy Luke will perform live on Friday, Oct. 16, at Main at South Side in Fort Worth with Denver Williams.

Also happening Friday night, KXT presents The Cabaret Drive-In in the Four Corners Brewing Co. parking lot. The evening will include sets from Joshua Ray Walker and Matt Hillyer of Eleven Hundred Springs as well as a screening of This World Won’t Break by local filmmaker Josh David Jordan.

Oct. 17, the Haltom Theater hosts a night of industrial music featuring ManifestiV, System 6, Bloodied and Mouth of Cronus.

Experimental electronic music composer Black Taffy will play Thursday, Oct. 22, at Wild Detectives in Oak Cliff with special guests Mattie and Lily Taylor.

Flower Mound native country singer-songwriter Melissa Ratley will also play Thursday night at Armadillo Ale Works in Denton as part of the Last Ditch Drive-In for DMAC. All profits from ticket sales will go to Denton Music and Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit in Denton, seeking to help local musicians and artists thrive.