Dallas Has Some Really Cool Concert Announcements This Week

It was a good week for Dallas indie fans. Nearly a week after a slew of July 12 releases from the likes of indie artists including Cigarettes After Sex, Remi Wolf and more, two other major indie-scene players announced 2024 North Texas tour dates in Dallas. Both Santigold and Clairo will make stops at The Factory in Deep Ellum this fall.
Santigold announced in April that she would return to North American stages in the summer, but, until recently, had left North Texas out of the equation. Monday, it was announced online that the singer has just added a new Dallas date to her 2024 lineup. Santigold will help kick off Dallas’ fall concert season on Oct. 9 at The Factory in Deep Ellum. Other Texas stops on the 2024 Santigold tour include The House of Blues in Houston on Oct. 10 and Austin City Limits on Oct. 11.
Santigold’s 2024 concert lineup marks her first U.S. tour dates since her canceled 2022 The Holified Tour. In a statement posted to Instagram in September 2022, the singer said she was “both sad and proud” to announce her decision to cancel the tour. She cited inflation, post-pandemic touring struggles and industry-wide issues as reasons behind her cancellation.
“I will not continue to sacrifice myself for an industry that has become unsustainable for, and uninterested in the welfare of the artists it is built upon,” Santigold said. “I love you all. And I hope to see you soon.”
Tickets for 2024 Santigold dates are available for purchase now at santigold.com.
Nearly a week after the release of her latest album, Charm, Clairo announced a full North American tour of her own, and she’s kicking it off in Dallas. After residencies in California and New York, the “Sexy to Someone” singer will head to The Factory in Deep Ellum on Sept. 27. The Charm Tour will also stop by Houston on Sept. 28 before Clairo performs in Austin for ACL Live on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Clairo’s 2024 tour will also feature a guest opener, singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou. Presale for Charm shows starts on Tuesday, July 23, at 10 a.m. CDT, while general ticket sales start Friday, July 26. One dollar from every ticket will be donated to support women’s reproductive rights. Fans can register for early access to tickets now at clairotour.com.