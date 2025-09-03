Dezi 5, Jessica Waffles, Mike Ziemer and More Pick Their Dallas Songs of the Summer

After a rainy Labor Day weekend that featured highs in the low 80s, is it safe for us to say that the summer is over? Someone call American Football, because we’re ready to say that the summer has ended, which means it’s time to reflect on a brutally hot few months.
What was the song of the summer for Dallas? Are songs of the summer a real thing or a contrived marketing tool? And does either answer certify or negate the cases for “Espresso” being the best summer song in years? Discuss with the class.
At any rate, we’re focused on the local music scene here at the Dallas Observer, so we asked a handful of the most informed listeners what their favorite Dallas song of the summer was.
“You can’t talk about the summer without talking about the Tropicana album,” says Maureen Womack, the brains behind Rabbit Hat Promotions. She’s referring to the aptly summer-themed album from Joshua Ray Walker, which featured a return to traditional country form for the singer-songwriter.
Womack particularly singles out the album’s title track, as well as “I Don’t Wanna Be Alone,” a cover from his longtime producer, John Pedigo.
“The whole album is good,” Womack says. “It just makes you want to have a mojito.”
On the inverse, she also mentioned Ward Richmond’s new track, “The Non-Alcoholic Beer Drinkin’ Man.”
“Another person who had a really big summer was Dezi,” Womack says. “I think ‘Paint The Town’ is a fun, optimistic, summer-y song.”
Jay Gavit of the Catacombs radio show on KNON agrees, singling out Dezi 5’s latest track as his favorite song of the summer. One other person we talked to said the same. You’ll never guess who it was.
“I hate to be vain,” says Dezi 5 over the phone. “But ‘Paint The Town’ is amazing. I would be a fool not to mention my own song.”
But of course, the creator of the Dallas Entertainment Awards didn’t hesitate to give a shout-out to many of his peers: “Shake It Off” by Dana Harper, “Americana Radio” by J Isaiah Evans and the Boss Tweed, “Life Behind Bars” by the Vandoliers, “Ricochet” by Remy Reilly and “All The Way” by BigxthaPlug featuring Bailey Zimmerman.
Speaking of collaborations, our freelancer Libby Veatch noted “Elegantly Wasted” by Hermanos Gutierrez and Leon Bridges, which, with its music video shot at the Texas Theatre, is a strong contender for the title.
Dallas Observer music editor Eric Diep says that he only played one song on repeat this summer: the “Back To The South” remix by Zillionaire Doe featuring Yo Gotti.
Diep also added that it made him want to “count money this summer,” and I should add that we’re probably in the wrong profession for that.
Mike Ziemer, promoter and owner of Deep Ellum’s newest venue, Puzzles, says “Death B4 Dishonor” by BashfortheWorld featuring SSG Splurge is his favorite of the summer.
While writing this article, songwriter Ceci Ceci appeared out of the shadows of Full City Rooster coffee shop in the Cedars, as if she sensed that the story was being written without her take included. Her pick for Dallas song of the summer came easily, “Want U Bad” by Nina Estrada.
Lastly, Jessica Waffles frequently plays her Dallas song of the summer on KXT 91.7's The Homegrown Music Show. It’s “Burnout” by Claire Morales.
“Her first release in seven years,” Waffles says. “The dreamy rock track embodied everything I couldn’t put into words and helped me get through the season. It’s literally been at the top of my 'sad girl summer' playlist this year.”
Listen to Dallas Song of the Summer below and follow us on Spotify.