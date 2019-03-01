Music News: Frampton Says Farewell and Hammer's House Party Comes to Town

A classic rock icon bids farewell, a funky guitarist makes a local appearance and a couple of outdoor amphitheater shows light up the summer schedule in this week's concert announcements. All that and more are ahead.
- Classic British rock band The Psychedelic Furs are appearing at The Granada Theater on May 5. Formed in the late '70s, the band gained worldwide notoriety when their music was featured prominently in the 1986 film, Pretty In Pink. Today, their tunes still resonate strongly with film and television producers. Tickets are on sale March 1 at prekindle.com.
- Guitarist Adrian Belew has spent time playing with legendary acts like David Bowie and King Crimson. His latest album, Pop-Sided, showcases much of the inventive fretwork and dizzying spectacles he's come to perfect over the course of his own lengthy solo career. He and his band will play The Granada Theater on Sept. 8. Tickets are on sale March 1 at prekindle.com.
- Peter Frampton announced that he is suffering from an unfortunate degenerative muscle disease that will likely prevent him from continued touring. The rock icon is heading out this year though on a farewell tour that will likely bring a plethora of emotion to the nightly proceedings. He'll play The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Sept. 22 with Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening opening. Tickets are on sale March 1 at livenation.com.
- Celebrated performer Anderson .Paak is hitting the road this year for an extensive tour in support of his upcoming fourth album. His Best Teef In The Game Tour makes an appearance at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on June 12. As a cool bonus, Mac DeMarco and Thundercat are also on the bill. Tickets are on sale March 8 at livenation.com.
- On Aug. 2, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory will host the powerhouse touring caravan Hammer's House Party Tour. The solid list of performers includes MC Hammer, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Kid 'N Play, 2 Live Crew and The Funky Bunch. Tickets for this vintage evening of tunes are on sale March 1 at livenation.com.
- SiriusXM JamON presents an evening of music with moe. and Blues Traveler with G. Love. This jamfest, perfect for the summer weather in which it will take place, will offer some heady tunes mixed together with well-worn throwbacks. Tickets for the Aug. 10 show at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory are on sale March 1 at livenation.com.
- Nils Lofgren has built a solid career over 40-plus years. He's a singer-songwriter, impressive guitarist and a sideman extraordinaire. He's worked extensively with Neil Young and has been a longtime member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. He'll play The Kessler Theater on June 2. Tickets are on sale March 1 at prekindle.com.
- Country legend Dwight Yoakam returns to the area for a Sept. 20 show at the Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino. The longtime singer-songwriter, actor and fashion icon makes regular appearances in these parts and never disappoints. Tickets are on sale March 1 at livenation.com.
- Metal veterans Korn and grunge icons Alice in Chains are teaming up for a joint tour that will take them across much of North America this summer. Locally, the double-bill will set up shop at Dos Equis Pavilion on July 21. Tickets are on sale March 1 at livenation.com.
- Acclaimed indie rock band Big Thief has a new album on the way and an accompanying tour ready to go. They'll play locally at Trees on Nov. 5 in support of their fourth release, U.F.O.F. which is out in May. Tickets are on sale March 1 at ticketfly.com.
