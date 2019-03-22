Music News: Mitski, Sugarland and Maggie Rogers Highlight a Week of New Concert Announcements

We've got a few up-and-coming, heat-seeking artists coming our way in this week's installment of concert announcements. Elsewhere, a couple of club shows strike up some intrigue and a few reliable artists book area shows.
- Canton Hall is playing host to a really cool evening of music when Mitski stops by on June 2. The singer-songwriter is currently touring behind Be The Cowboy, her acclaimed 2018 album that was named Pitchfork's Album of the Year. Tickets are on sale March 22 at ticketfly.com.
- Pop-rock siblings AJR are heading out on the road for much of the remainder of the year in support of their upcoming album, Neotheater. Locally, they'll perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Aug. 29. Tickets are on sale March 22 at livenation.com.
- Country superstars Sugarland are rolling into the area for a performance at the Global Event Center at WinStar on Aug. 3. Since forming in 2002, the Grammy-wining duo of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush has sold millions of albums and are back with some recent tunes in tow. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.
- Chris Young's Raised on Country Tour is making an appearance at Dos Equis Pavilion on July 20. His nostalgic, Merle Haggard-esque tune, also called "Raised on Country" is tearing up the country music airwaves, which should also help prop up an enthusiastic audience for the tour. Tickets are on sale March 22 at livenation.com.
- The Kessler Theater will host An Evening With Pete Yorn on May 19. The singer-songwriter and author of the early 2000s smash hit "Strange Condition" has continued on a steady, professional path of songcraft over the ensuing past decade. Tickets for the show go on sale March 22 at prekindle.com.
- Blues-rock grinders The Marcus King Band have been making waves over the last few years with their raucous and authentic guitar jams. The band will make a stop on their lengthy North American Tour in Dallas for a May 8 show at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale March 22 at prekindle.com.
- Singer-songwriter and musical jack-of-all-trades Maggie Rogers is basking in the glow of her recently released album, Heard It In A Past Life that has been charting as high as No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 and No. 1 on the Album Sales Chart. She'll play The Bomb Factory on Oct. 18 with Jacob Banks in support. Tickets are on sale March 22 at ticketfly.com.
- The Bomb Factory will also host An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt on June 2. The veteran performer is a songwriting legend who has penned a multitude of hits, including "Perfectly Good Guitar," "Feels Like Rain" and "Have a Little Faith In Me." Tickets are on sale March 22 at ticketfly.com.
- South London classic FM-Gold pop band Squeeze are heading out on the road in celebration of 40-plus years of musical relevance. With hits like "Tempted," "Pulling Mussels" and "Black Coffee In Bed" on their resume, it's easy to see why they've remained relevant. Tickets for their Sept. 19 show at The Bomb Factory are on sale March 22 at ticketfly.com.
- San Jose rapper Snow Tha Product has announced her Goin' Off" Tour, an outing that will spread out across 30 North American tour dates. Locally, the tour will stop in Dallas for a performance at Trees on May 30. Tickets are on sale March 22 at ticketfly.com.
- Iconic grunge rockers L7 are coming back to town for a show at Trees on May 16. The longtime outfit served as rock 'n' roll trailblazers in their late '80s/early '90s heyday and have continued to roll around the world bringing their epic grandeur to appreciative audiences. Tickets are on sale March 22 at ticketfly.com.
