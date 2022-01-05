The Grammy Awards Are Postponed and Local Nominees May Have to Wait Longer for the Results

The Recording Academy announced that the Grammy ceremony, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31, will be postponed because of the widespread infections caused by the omicron variant, according to a statement released by the Recording Academy and CBS earlier this afternoon.
"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards Show," the statement reads. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority.
Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, holding the show on Jan. 31st simply contains too many risks."
The Recording Academy says the Grammy Awards ceremony will be held "on a future date, which will be announced soon."
Of course, that means the nominees, including some from Dallas, will have to wait a little longer to find out if they'll get to call themselves Grammy winners this year. There's a long, impressive list of nominees from Dallas for the 2022 Grammys including Fort Worth's Leon Bridges, who's up for two awards; indie favorite St. Vincent; Selena Gomez, who received her first nomination for Best Latin Pop Album; country star Miranda Lambert; three-time Grammy nominee Jazmmeia Horn and Desoto's LilluMadeDaBeat, aka Julian Mason, who produced Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit," nominated for Best Rap Performance.
Wes Stephenson, the bassist for Dallas band Funky Knuckles, provided some sounds for local guitar god Mark Lettieri's Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, which is up for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Stephenson says he got the sort of surprising news in an email from the Recording Academy around noon.
"I didn't see it coming, but it's not very surprising, to be honest with you," he says. "It's understandable. It sucks but it's understandable."
Snarky Puppy keyboardist Shaun Martin, who also has a credit on Lettieri's album, says the Grammys are a massive production that takes much longer to produce than what people at home end up seeing on TV. Having all those crews working while the omicron variant is still thriving presents a massive risk.
"I think it's a smart idea," Martin says. "I don't think we know how this thing's going to play out."
Martin says he received a positive COVID test just after Christmas and just got over his illness thanks to his wife, who he calls his "MVP."
"I did have to cancel an appearance in Las Vegas, but it is what it is," Martin says. "I would much rather be home and safe and not infect anybody as opposed to going out and trying to make a dollar I can make at any point."
Stephenson says the latest news about the awards ceremony doesn't dent the distinction of just getting to call yourself a part of a Grammy nominated album.
"It's still a ridiculous honor," Stephenson says, "even just to be nominated, but it is disheartening knowing you're going to have to wait."