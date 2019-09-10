 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Rapper Sam Lao showing off her Dallas Observer music awards.
Rapper Sam Lao showing off her Dallas Observer music awards.
Ed Steele

Tickets to the Dallas Observer Music Awards Are Now Available – at a Discount!

Eva Raggio | September 10, 2019 | 5:09pm
AA

Yes, it’s not even Halloween yet and some people are already gearing up for the Dallas Observer Music Awards. Every year for the last 31 years, the Observer has given out awards to the best in local music — with a glamorous and slightly decadent ceremony, which will take place this year on Dec. 10 and is open to the public.

But the best part is the showcase, where you can catch approximately 35 nominated acts (to be announced soon) performing across multiple venues in Deep Ellum. This year’s showcase will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6 p.m- 2 a.m. Venues include Dada, Off the Record, Reno’s Chop Shop, Three Links and Trees.

Presale tickets for the showcase are on sale now until Sept. 13. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $34 for VIP tickets, not counting fees and sales tax. Use promo code LOCALMUSIC for a discount. General admission tickets include a wristband good for entry at all the venues. VIP sweetens the deal with food,  three drink tickets, access to a VIP bar and restrooms and a T-shirt.

This is a chance to see these up-and-coming acts before they become so big you only get to meet them after paying a hefty fee for a meet-and-greet and awkward backstage picture. We warned you.

This is also a chance to truly support local music. Be the hero your mom thinks you are. Find presale tickets here and more information here.

See you at the DOMAs!

 
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >