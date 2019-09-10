Tickets to the Dallas Observer Music Awards Are Now Available – at a Discount!

Yes, it’s not even Halloween yet and some people are already gearing up for the Dallas Observer Music Awards. Every year for the last 31 years, the Observer has given out awards to the best in local music — with a glamorous and slightly decadent ceremony, which will take place this year on Dec. 10 and is open to the public.

But the best part is the showcase, where you can catch approximately 35 nominated acts (to be announced soon) performing across multiple venues in Deep Ellum. This year’s showcase will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6 p.m- 2 a.m. Venues include Dada, Off the Record, Reno’s Chop Shop, Three Links and Trees.

Presale tickets for the showcase are on sale now until Sept. 13. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $34 for VIP tickets, not counting fees and sales tax. Use promo code LOCALMUSIC for a discount. General admission tickets include a wristband good for entry at all the venues. VIP sweetens the deal with food, three drink tickets, access to a VIP bar and restrooms and a T-shirt.

This is a chance to see these up-and-coming acts before they become so big you only get to meet them after paying a hefty fee for a meet-and-greet and awkward backstage picture. We warned you.

This is also a chance to truly support local music. Be the hero your mom thinks you are. Find presale tickets here and more information here.

See you at the DOMAs!