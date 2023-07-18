Dorrough Has a New Rap Name But He's Still a 'Star, Baby'

With his new rap moniker, Six 3, the artist exhibits his artistic growth, offering a modern perspective while staying true to his signature style. The long-anticipated album Star Baby is set to be a defining milestone in Dorrough's career. The track list is sprinkled with bars from other Texas notables including Z-Ro, Paul Wall and Lil’ Flip, and includes verses from Yung Nation and Sauce Walka.
Dorrough is well-known for his chart-topping hits "Ice Cream Paint Job" and "Walk That Walk," and the infectious tracks resonated with audiences worldwide. With Star Baby, he seeks to elevate his musical chops to even greater heights, exploring new sounds and pushing the boundaries of his craft.
The album showcases Dorrough's evolution as an artist, delving into diverse musical landscapes while infusing his unique lyrical prowess. Under his new alias, Six 3, Dorrough effortlessly weaves tales of triumph, resilience and personal growth throughout the project.
“The whole point was to bring back the Texas energy and provoke and start a movement to get everybody back in the bag to embrace our own sound,” Dorrough says. “You know, we got away from our sound. A lot of times even artists from Texas and Dallas started adopting the sounds of whatever city was poppin’ at the time, and we always had our own sound and our own culture.”
His infectious energy and charisma shine through each track, captivating listeners from start to finish.
During an intimate listening party for Dorrough’s release on July 6 — as the album hit streaming platforms — he performed the records along with some classics.
The rapper's 2007 collaboration with renowned DJ Drama for the Gangsta Grillz mixtape series further cemented his place in the hip-hop scene. The project showcased his versatility as he collaborated with an array of talented musicians and further expanded his musical horizons. The impact of his work resonated with not only fans but with industry tastemakers, establishing Dorrough as a force to be reckoned with.
Beyond his musical endeavors, Dorrough has been dedicated to uplifting the Dallas community that shaped him, through philanthropic efforts, by supporting local initiatives and by using his platform to address social issues.
In 2018, Mayor Mike Rawlings presented Dorrough with a key to the city of Dallas. And Dorrough's commitment to his hometown has earned him the respect and admiration of his fans and of celebrities.
While Snoop Dogg was in Dallas for a show, he brought Dorrough on stage to perform. This led to a meeting with Mark Cuban, and Dorrough composing and performing an anthem for the Mavericks during halftime at one of the games. He worked on a commercial with the team that was set to air during the playoffs, but the Mavericks fell apart down the stretch and will hold the commercial until this upcoming season.
For those who don’t remember, Dorrough also partnered with the Cowboys on their anthem a few years back, which resulted in a music video and some exclusive apparel drops. On top of that, Dorrough performed live at the BIG 3 Basketball League stop in Dallas.
“I knew if I was going to make moves in Texas, especially in Dallas, I was going to have to get a bigger machine behind me and the best thing I could think of was the Cowboys and the Mavericks." – Dorroughtweet this
The partnerships with the Cowboys and the Mavericks are an example of Dorrough placing more of a focus on the business aspect of the music industry.
“I knew if I was going to make moves in Texas, especially in Dallas, I was going to have to get a bigger machine behind me and the best thing I could think of was the Cowboys and the Mavericks,” he says.
He has also remixed his songs with Snoop and with the late, great Nipsey Hussle. And with that, Dorrough easily ranks among Dallas' biggest hip-hop stars, along with The D.O.C., Mr. Pookie, Pikahsso and Post Malone. And he continues to solidify his position as a cultural icon.
Dorrough has already changed his name to Six 3 on social media. He says names represent him in different ways, with each moniker providing a different energy.
Star Baby might be the last Dorrough album, he says.
“I’m taking the Dorrough brand to a more artistic space after this project to where the music will start to become more substantial, personal and give more insight about me and my personal life,” he says. “It’s my real last name, so I’m going to keep a more personal prospective over time with it, and Six 3 is where the bangers are going to come from — you know, a lot of the fun and turn-up music.”
With Star Baby, listeners can expect a collection of tracks that push boundaries and solidify Dorrough's status as one of the most influential figures to come out of the South. And he will rise again, year after year.