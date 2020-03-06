Music News: Tove Lo, Elvis Costello and Brooks & Dunn Headline This Week’s Concert Announcements

A bevy of new concert listings has arrived in time for this week's batch of announcements. It's a list populated with quite a few up-and-coming artists, some of whom are branching out into playing some of the largest venues of their careers. There are also a few oldies-but-goodies hitting up the outdoor sheds, as well. Read on for the details.

Tove Lo is bringing her Sunshine Kitty Tour to House of Blues for a performance on May 10. The electro-pop artist has a busy summer itinerary that will surely include high-energy performances filled with dance moves and light extravaganzas. Tickets are on sale March 6.

Lindsey Stirling is heading our way for a July 24 performance at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Her Artemis North America 2020 Tour finds the violinist, singer, songwriter and dancer bringing her high-energy shows to all corners of the country. Tickets are on sale March 6.

Elvis Costello is heading our way to play an April 22 show at House of Blues. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be playing from his legendary 40-plus-year songbook. The rocker seems to be reinvigorated and energized following a 2018 health scare that took him off the road for a while. Tickets are on sale March 6.

Legendary British Invasion band The Hollies will embark this summer on The Road is Long Tour, their first outing in 18 years. Drummer Bobby Elliott and singer/guitarist Tony Hicks are still touring as the longest tenured band members. They'll play locally at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on July 15. Tickets are on sale March 6.

Blackberry Smoke and Allman Betts Band are teaming up for a lengthy summer tour titled "Spirit of the South." Their classic rock leanings should provide for a quality soundtrack to summers spent lounging on the lawn at the various amphitheaters to which they are booked. They'll perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Aug. 6. Tickets are on sale March 6.

Longtime country duo Brooks & Dunn are returning to the road this summer as part of their Reboot 2020 Tour. It will be the pair's first tour in 10 years, and their June 5 appearance at Dos Equis Pavilion will include performances from Travis Tritt and Tucker Beathard. Tickets are on sale March 6.

Veteran country singers Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser are teaming up for a tour that promises eclectic interpretations of their favorite songs, entertaining anecdotes from their time in the business and a slew of special surprises. Locally, the pair will perform at The Kessler Theater on April 16. Tickets are on sale March 6.

The cooling fall weather should provide an appropriate backdrop for Kaleo's tour stop on Oct. 5 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. The Grammy-nominated alt-rock band will be touring behind Fight Or Flight, their first album in four years. Tickets are on sale March 6.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Damien Jurado is out on tour this year in support of his new album, What's New, Tomboy? The lengthy tour finds him playing two local shows; on May 7, he'll perform at Dallas' Wild Detectives before he heads up the road to Denton for a May 9 show at Andy's. Tickets are on sale March 6.

The Dirty Knobs is a killer rock 'n' roll project comprised of guitarist Jason Sinay, bassist Lance Morrison and drummer Matt Laug. On tour this spring, they'll be joined by the legendary guitarist Mike Campbell, of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers fame. Catch them in the intimate confines of The Blue Light on April 17. Tickets are on sale now.

Indie rock veterans Built To Spill are touring this summer and will appear locally at The Granada Theater on July 16. The band will be out on the road with a new lineup that features fellow Boise resident Melanie Radford on bass and Teresa Esguerra on drums. Tickets are on sale March 6.

Pvris, pronounced "Paris," is an electronic music act that has signed a highly anticipated major label record deal. They've been accumulating Spotify streams and YouTube views with increased frequency as they've been previewing tracks for their upcoming release. Catch them May 31 at Canton Hall. Tickets are on sale March 6.

STRFKR will stop in town to play a July 19 show at Canton Hall. The Portland-based electronic outfit, whose name is pronounced exactly the way it's spelled, will bring a highly energetic dose of musical thunder to the proceedings. Tickets are on sale March 6.