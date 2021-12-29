You Won't Find New Grapevine Bar Magnum Room on TikTok or Instagram

click to enlarge You can't get into the Magnum Room until you talk to Clint Eastwood, basically. courtesy Hotel Vin

Grapevine is home to several hidden gems. Even more hidden is Magnum Room, a new speakeasy tucked inside the Hotel Vin. In true speakeasy fashion, you won’t find a website for Magnum Room, nor will you find accounts for the bar on TikTok or Instagram. This is one spot you'll have to find via word of mouth (or, in this case, by way of journalism).Next to Harvest Hall, an in-hotel food hall containing local favorites such as Easy Slider and Monkey King Noodle Co., you’ll find a private room bedecked with Western-style wallpaper and a rotary-dial telephone atop a wooden table. When guests pick up the phone, the phone plays a soundbite from Clint Eastwood. Guests can then enter the speakeasy by typing in a passcode on the keypad of a second door in the room (the passcode changes daily, and you’ll have to get it from the bar in the lobby).The bar's sound, at least on the night we visited, consisted of a rotation of Spaghetti Western music and jazz. And while there's no official dress code, patrons were dressed up, bordering on formal.Inside Magnum Room are large chandeliers, 16 comfortable seats, photographs and paintings, all evoking the feeling of a Prohibition-era speakeasy. While the Hotel Vin and the city of Grapevine in general are centered on wine, Magnum Room offers a selection of craft cocktails for guests who want to step it up a notch.Some of these cocktails include the Gold Fashion, made with Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Bourbon, Liquor 43, Angostura Cocoa Bitters, and gold ($22). If you’re not into the bold, strong taste of an old fashioned, a better choice may be the Fig & Fume ($23). This cocktail is made with Mitcher's Rye Whiskey, Amaro Nonino, Dos Deus Red Vermouth, fig syrup and chili bitters. Upon bringing this cocktail to your table, the bartender will light some applewood in a disc above the glass, to add a smokiness to the cocktail.If you want to keep it light, we recommend the Seltzer of the Queen, a house-made orange-basil seltzer with Chopin Vodka, Frankly Pomegranate Vodka and Yellow Chartreuse ($15).For those not well-versed in the realm of cocktails, or if you’re simply feeling confident that evening, you can provide a list of your favorite flavors and spirits to the bartender, who will make you a “Dealer’s Choice,” a unique cocktail based on your selections.Over the course of the past year, several speakeasies have opened throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, including a “singeasy” at Bishop Arts’ Casablanca and a manga-themed speakeasy at Neon Kitten in Deep Ellum.But like a traditional speakeasy, Magnum Room remains clandestine — whatever that means now. You’ll be hard-pressed to find social media images and postings of Magnum Room, but if you visit in real life, you’re in for a lovely, intimate evening of craft cocktails and good times with friends.