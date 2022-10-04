A New Mobile Ticketing Platform Based in Fort Worth Is Taking Over Concerts

click to enlarge Digital Seat Media's mobile app let attendees of last month's Imagine Dragons concert at Dos Equis Pavilion play a platforming game that offers prizes like merchandise and even upgraded tickets for the highest scores. Screenshot from Vimeo

It seems like a lot of our old-world habits need some kind of update, even if it's just for the sake of convenience.Every year, we spend time and money filling out complicated forms to report income and interest on our tax returns, even though the Internal Revenue Service already has all that information in paper and electronic form.Cable providers require us to purchase a whole range of channels we'll never watch even in its most basic packages. No one is paying $75 a month just to watch The Golf Channel.Scoring tickets to concerts is a huge pain in the ass. If anything needs even a crumb of change, it's the way we buy and access tickets to live shows.A Fort Worth-based company called Digital Seat Media has come up with a new way for fans, concertgoers and other attendees of live events to access their tickets and interact with live shows.Digital Seat Media created a new mobile digital platform that provides updates for guests of concerts with access to special sections or VIP events, which allows them to use QR codes on seats and around arenas.The Fort Worth company's system is currently in place at venues such as AT&T Stadium, where visitors can order concessions from their seats and perform other tasks. Digital Seat Media also works with live events such as this year's Country Music Awards Fest in Nashville, and with music groups such as Imagine Dragons, who implemented the system in their Mercury World Tour, which stopped at the Dos Equis Pavilion last month."We installed tags on the back of the seats at AT&T Stadium before [the Dallas Cowboys] started the season and on the arm rests for the front rows," says Cameron Fowler, the CEO and founder of Digital Seat Media. "With those you can scan the tag and it either takes you to a mobile landing page where you can order food, look at stats, things like that, or it will direct you to the Cowboys' mobile app where you can do similar things."The platform starts before fans even make it to the venue. Shea Fowler, Digital Seat Media's vice president of music and entertainment, guests who purchased a ticket to the Imagine Dragons show had their own "mobile wallet" containing purchased VIP access passes and locations of special lounges set up by RedPeg, which placed QR codes in special access areas. Guests using the Digital Seat system could also access other features such as special social media filters, digital copies of Imagine Dragons' newest albumsandand a platforming game that allowed guests to win tour merchandise and even upgrade concert seats."Forty-eight percent of ticket holders were opting in to receive push notifications about all this arrival information instead of having to search back through emails they received," Shea says. "Those who were adding this to their mobile wallet were getting live updates and information, which was helpful in case there was a gate change or a time change."The Imagine Dragons show had guests using the app who weren't even in the concert, Shea says."About 60% of them were doing the game, but the people using the filter, we found that there were people even outside of the concert who were finding the filter and utilizing it and really engaging with it," she says. "We had about 15,000 impressions who were engaging [with the album branded frame]."Shea says Digital Seat Media's system also allows fans to have more access without having to break COVID protocols and gives something extra to fans who are willing to invest the time and money to buy a ticket for a live show."I think people are just grateful to have touring back in general and bringing something new to the fans in a world of VIP ticketholders now doesn't always include meet and greets and Q&As even before COVID," Shea says. "Being able to do something like this where you can play a game and have real time upgrades are something we're really passionate about and it really worked out great for both of us."