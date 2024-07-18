16 Grants, Scholarships and Prizes Available to Dallas Musicians

North Texas organizations such as the Dallas Music Office, Deep Ellum 100 and the Deep Ellum Community Center offer many resources to working musicians. Foundation 45 offers support to Dallas' creative community struggling with mental health issues. And there are numerous ways that artists can seek out financial support on their own.
Grants are typically awarded in favor of a specific project, while scholarships are intended to further a student’s education. There are also competitions that award substantial cash prizes, which can certainly go a long way.
Here are 16 such opportunities for Dallas musicians.
GrantsThe Alice M. Ditson Fund
This fund supports “recordings by younger and relatively unknown, living American composers" to document and provide wider exposure for their work.
How much is awarded? Usually between $1,000 and $5,000.
How do I apply? Applications should be submitted through the Ditson Fund’s portal by Oct. 1.
AmplifyWorld Artist Fund
This grant is available to musicians of all genres and all ages worldwide with a Spotify profile and a Discord account.
How much is awarded? Winners can receive between $1,000 and $50,000.
How do I apply? Applications can be submitted on AmplifyWorld's website until Sept. 1.
ArtsActivate
This local initiative seeks to support “innovative projects that create active and ongoing engagement with people, neighborhoods and communities in Dallas.” A project is defined as “a specific one-time event or production (such as one concert, theater production, exhibit, etc.) or a project that includes a series of events using one theme or title.”
How much is awarded? Individual artists can apply for a maximum of $8,000.
How do I apply? Applications should be submitted through the City of Dallas’ portal. The next deadline is July 29.
Eric Thompson Trust Grants
This grant for aspiring organists aims to “further studies, hire of instruments, travel and subsistence for auditions and engagements and other expenses incurred in the pursuit of an organist’s career” with preference given to applicants pursuing a specific project.
How much is awarded? The monetary amount is determined on a case-by-case basis.
How do I apply? Applications can be submitted through the Trust’s website before Oct. 31.
Moody Fund for the Arts
MFA grants are intended to support new artistic works, community-focused projects and cultural initiatives in Dallas.
How much is awarded? The monetary amount is awarded on a case-by-case basis.
How do I apply? Information about the next application period will be available on the Moody Fund’s website.
Musicians Foundation
This grant provides emergency funds to musicians who have been working professionally in the United States for five or more years and are in a time of need (medical crisis, crime victimization, etc.)
How much is awarded? Assistance usually ranges between $500 and $3,000, and checks are made out to the biller (landlords, hospitals, etc.).
How do I apply? Applications are accepted on a rolling basis with no deadline on the Musicians Foundation’s website.
New Music Creator Fund
The Creator Fund offers grants to “individual music creators working in any genre who need support to get to the next stage of their creative practice” and can go toward paying for equipment and collaborators, among other “creation fees.” Lead applicants must be based in the U.S. or its territories.
How much is awarded? A maximum of $5,000 can be awarded; the average is $3,000.
How do I apply? Information about the next application period will be available on the Fund’s website.
Salt Lick Incubator
These grants are awarded to “musicians performing in songful, contemporary genres to use for projects such as producing a song or album, producing a music video, developing social media assets, pressing vinyl, touring or developing branding and marketing assets and strategies.”
How much is awarded? Project grants range between $5,000 and $15,000.
How do I apply? The current grant cycle ends on Sept. 30. Applications should be submitted on Salt Lick Incubator’s website.
Alan and Marilyn Bergman Lyric Award
Prizes
This Bergman award is presented to “an aspiring songwriter or lyricist, who is at the beginning stages of their career and whose quality of lyrics and music and overall style reflects the craftsmanship of composers of the Great American Songbook” who is at least 13 years old and not signed to a major label or publishing deal.
How much is awarded? $5,000 to be divided among all co-writers of the winning song.
How do I apply? Information about the next application period can be found on The ASCAP Foundation’s website.
BMI Composer Awards
This competition is open to “young composers engaged in the creation of classical music.” Applicants must be under the age of 28 and residents of the United States and must submit their work anonymously.
How much is awarded? Awards given annually amount to a total of $20,000.
How do I apply? Information on the 2025 application period will be available on the BMI Foundation’s website.
Dolly Parton Songwriter Award
This competition is open to emerging songwriters in the genres of Americana, blues, bluegrass, contemporary Christian, country, folk or roots. Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 24 and reside in the United States.
How much is awarded? $20,000 will be awarded to up to two winners.
How do I apply? Information on the 2025 application period will be available on the BMI Foundation’s website.
The Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award
This award is presented to young jazz composers in the early stages of their careers.
How much is awarded? The monetary prize is at the discretion of The ASCAP Foundation.
How do I apply? Information on the next application period will be available on The ASCAP Foundation’s website.
Peggy Lee Songwriter Award
This award recognizes “lyricists of original songs who demonstrate an intelligent use of language, talent and career potential” who are at least 18 years of age and residents of the United States.
How much is awarded? $2,500
How do I apply? Information on the next application period will be available on The ASCAP Foundation’s website.
ScholarshipsThe Beverly Armstrong Scholarship Foundation, Inc.
This scholarship is awarded to high school seniors or undergraduate students pursuing a career in music. Students must have at least a 2.75 GPA and complete a typed essay titled “Music Makes the World Go Round.”
How much is awarded? The monetary amount is at the discretion of the Foundation.
How do I apply? The application is available on the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's website.
The John Lennon Award
This scholarship is available to “student songwriters and composers of contemporary musical genres including alternative, pop, rock, indie, electronica, R&B and experimental.” Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 24 and reside in the United States.
How much is awarded? Three scholarships totaling $20,000 will be given to the winners.
How do I apply? Information about the 2025 application period will be available on the BMI Foundation’s website.
The Peermusic Latin Music Award
This competition is open to student composers and songwriters between the ages of 17 and 24 working within the genre of Latin music.
How much is awarded? $5,000
How do I apply? Information about the next application period will be available on the BMI Foundation’s website.