Dali Voodoo Wants to Make the World Uncomfortable For Bigots













As his name suggests, Dali Voodoo values a good visual experience. Music is the medium by which Voodoo expresses his emotions, and through his videos and photo sets, he presents the most colorful parts of his life.The 25-year-old Cedar Hill-raised singer-songwriter and rapper is in the process of recording an album, but has kept anticipation high via his groovy hip-hop and pop-influenced singles and his captivatingly vibrant music videos.Dali Voodoo took his name from Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí, citing the painter's “timeless art and unique vision within him” as inspiration for his visuals. Although his stage name may suggest otherwise, the singer says he does not actually practice voodoo, but still considers himself spiritual.“I just feel like I’m magic,” Voodoo says, adding that he doesn’t burn sage, but burns “other things.”Earlier this year, Voodoo released a drum-driven disco-pop track called “Daydream,” on which he explored the different, potential outcomes when pursuing a relationship.“Basically, I’m trying to see what will come of it,” Voodoo says. “But then also from the other side of it, it’s about someone reminiscing on somebody who has moved on to another life situation and is thinking about the past.”On another track called “Aesthetic,” which Voodoo says pairs with “Daydream,” he sings about masking heartbreak with partying, and describes himself as a “broken-hearted heartbreaker." The track is a more downtempo ballad, with touches of piano and electric guitar, as well as distorted vocals near the end and slight elements of dubstep.The music video for “Daydream” sees Voodoo dancing in a ‘70s-inspired outfit and pursuing a woman as they play arcade games together. Voodoo has never taken dance lessons in his life but manages to execute elaborate choreography while on rollerskates.Although “Daydream” incorporates funk and disco, his most recent single, the Tay Money-assisted “Country Girl,” mixes elements of trap and country. Voodoo says that the song began as a joke.“I'm one of those people who mixes a lot of different genres,” he says. “I haven't done a country song before; I’ve written a lot of slow country ballads, but I wanted to see what the vibe would be like if I just made a full country song. Once I did the first verse and the hook, I really wanted Tay Money to be on it, because I know she’s the country girl.”Voodoo describes Money as a “free spirit” who invites “good energy” into the space whenever the two record music or shoot videos. This particular video is an all-out hoedown in which Voodoo and Money are playing games in saloons, riding horseback and holding up a bank, complete with Ludacris-level special effects, as Dali’s head inflates like a balloon while playing dominoes.Voodoo also knows that fashion is an important element to his overall artistry. He values fashion as an art and has taken up sewing to design his own costumes. But usually, he thrifts his lavish ensembles from the store Buffalo Exchange.When he’s not making music, Voodoo is more than likely tending to his several plants or parenting his new Belgian Malinois. He has plans to release a new single in January, with a full-length album to drop “in the first half of 2022.” With his new music, he wants to continue to create cinematic experiences with each song.“I feel like as of late, a bigger story is unfolding, and I want this story to be told in my music,” Voodoo says. “I feel like the people who have been supporting me have inspired me to love every inch of myself, and that’s going to be the narrative of this next project. It’s going to be a ‘coming into self’ vibe. I believe every piece of music should be art, so even though this project might take some time, it’s coming.”Through his work, and simply by being his unfiltered, creative self, Voodoo hopes to help cultivate a more loving, accepting world for future generations — and to make bigots uncomfortable.“I feel like the world keeps evolving into a place where it can be more safe for young kids to really accept and love who they are,” Voodoo says, “and not have to feel like there's any judgement for their race, sexuality, gender or religion. We're in a place where it’s very uncomfortable for people who want to keep everything divided. I feel like that’s a big thing I want to help push that to fruition.”