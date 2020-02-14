Music News: Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys and John Legend Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

Some big events this week in the ol' concert announcements. We've got an R&B queen, a boy band comeback and a whole lot of shows at Dallas' newest music venue. There are also some interesting things happening on the club circuit and some nice additions to the amphitheater lineups for when the weather warms up. Read ahead for the details.

Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.