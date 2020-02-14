Music News: Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys and John Legend Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

Some big events this week in the ol' concert announcements. We've got an R&B queen, a boy band comeback and a whole lot of shows at Dallas' newest music venue. There are also some interesting things happening on the club circuit and some nice additions to the amphitheater lineups for when the weather warms up. Read ahead for the details.
- Janet Jackson comes to town for what should be one of the year's most anticipated concerts. Her Aug. 3 appearance at American Airlines Center will find her highlighting songs from her forthcoming album Black Diamond, as well as performing hits off her landmark album, Rhythm Nation 1814. Tickets are on sale Feb. 14.
- Backstreet Boys are rolling back across North America for a yearlong celebration of their DNA World Tour. For a slew of nostalgia, a hearty dose of warm singalongs and a bevy of excited Gen X-ers, head over to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Sept. 30. Tickets are on sale Feb. 14.
- Singer John Legend is bringing his Bigger Love Tour to The Theatre at Grand Prairie for an Aug. 12 performance that also includes The War and Treaty as opening act. Legend will be showcasing hits from his near two-decade career. Tickets are on sale Feb. 14.
- Composer A.R. Rahman came to worldwide prominence last decade with his original compositions for the Academy Award-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire. He's on the road this summer performing from his vast catalog of tracks and film scores and will make a local appearance at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on June 5. Tickets are on sale Feb. 14.
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will perform at The Bomb Factory on Aug. 9 with special guest Billy Strings. Isbell has announced the May release of his new album, Reunions, and will be hitting the road for much of the remainder of 2020. Tickets are on sale Feb. 14.
- Rival Sons headline The Granada Theater for a performance on April 20. Their most recent album, Feral Roots, earned two Grammy nominations, which has pushed them to expand their North American tour into the spring and summer. Tickets are on sale Feb. 14.
- Girl Talk will also headline The Granada Theater on May 19. Gregg Gillis will be taking his epic remix talents on the road for the first time in eight years. Expect to hear some classic mashups that hark back to the early years of the 2000s, along with some new stuff, as well. Tickets are on sale Feb. 14.
- Norwegian folk-rock outfit Wardruna is touring behind their newly released album. Known for their epic shows and thunderous audience participation, the band puts you in a complete Nordic state of mind throughout their performances. They'll play at The Majestic Theatre on Oct. 20. Tickets are on sale Feb. 14.
- Despite a span of four years since the release of their latest album, Deftones have been busy touring and hosting their own festival. They'll be out on the road for the better part of 2020, too, and will appear locally at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Sept. 3. Tickets are on sale Feb. 14.
- Electropop artist Melanie Martinez is bringing her K-12 Tour to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory for a performance on July 9. Her latest album centers around the concept of school, with songs focusing on the trials and tribulations of elementary, middle and high school life. Tickets are on sale Feb. 14.
- Simple Plan and New Found Glory are co-headlining the nationwide Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour. Some early 2000s earworms should populate the bands' sets, but don't discount the possibility of some new music either. Tickets for the June 27 show at South Side Ballroom are on sale Feb. 14.
- Legend Kris Kristofferson will perform up the road at the Global Event Center at WinStar on April 19. The 83-year-old Brownsville native needs little in the way of introduction and there is never not a good reason to catch him performing. Tickets are on sale Feb. 14.
- The HiFi Dallas is the new 1,100-seat concert venue set to open next to the Dallas Mavericks' practice facility. They've announced a bevy of shows over the forthcoming months, including the following:
- May 15: Blue October — Grand opening, tickets on sale Feb. 14
- May 16: Bowling For Soup, tickets on sale Feb. 14
- May 20: The Revivalists, tickets on sale Feb. 14
- May 24: The Struts, tickets on sale Feb. 14
- May 28: Kevin Fowler, tickets on sale Feb. 14
- May 29: SNBRN, tickets on sale Feb. 14
- May 30: Power Trip, tickets on sale Feb. 14
- June 19: Robert Earl Keen, tickets on sale Feb. 14
- June 21: Half Alive and MisterWives, tickets on sale Feb. 14
