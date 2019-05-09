John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Piano Is in Dallas Through Saturday

Lennon, the Beatle on the right, wrote an anthem for peace before his murder.

To this day, John Lennon’s 1971 song “Imagine” remains an anthem for peace that's revered around the world. The song, which became the best-selling single of Lennon’s solo career, was composed as a political rallying cry, a call for a world without hatred or divisions of any kind.

Decades after his murder, “Imagine” is a key part of the late Lennon’s legacy and a reminder that the voice for peace and love cannot be silenced by violence. Thanks to The Goss-Michael Foundation, Dallas residents can honor a part of that legacy by seeing the piano on which Lennon composed his international hit. The piano will be on display at the foundation now through Saturday, May 11.

The “Imagine” piano is a chestnut upright Steinway that, despite its travels around the country, has remained relatively unblemished by time or mileage. This isn’t the piano’s first stop in Dallas, either. It was first showcased at an exhibit in the former Goss Gallery in 2007, before leaving on the IMAGINE Piano Peace Project Tour, making stops at sites marred by violence.

In addition to the Oklahoma City National Memorial, the piano stopped at the campus of Virginia Tech and Memphis’ Lorraine Motel, the site of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. The Piano Peace Project Tour came to Dallas, too, and Lennon’s Steinway rested on Dealey Plaza, the site of the Kennedy assassination. This time, the piano is part of artist and social chronicler Marc Quinn’s History and Chaos exhibition. Quinn, who once created a sculpture made entirely of his frozen blood, has a history of capturing themes of violence and exploring how society reacts to conflict.

Fellow music icon George Michael, who co-founded The Goss-Michael Foundation in 2007, purchased Lennon’s “Imagine” piano at an auction in 2000. Valued somewhere between $8 million and $12 million, the piano is thought to be the most expensive piece of pop memorabilia in existence. This week, Dallas will once again be home to this part of music and social history.

The Goss-Michael Foundation (1305 Wycliff Ave. #120 in Uptown) is open with the “Imagine” piano on view through Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.