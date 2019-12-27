Music News: Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood and Smokey Robinson Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

With a slow vacation weekend before New Year’s, the concert announcements are slower than usual this week. However, as you’re getting ready to toast in 2020, set aside some time to get tickets for three colossal music stars.
- Carrie Underwood is hitting the road for a pretty intensive North American tour this upcoming year. Catch the country hit-maker as she hits up our area on March 14 at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma. Tickets are on sale Jan. 2.
- The Biebs is back. Justin Bieber has gone and gotten himself married. He says he's the happiest he's been, and he's got a new song out called "Yummy" that, despite the title, sounds pretty good. He'll be embarking on a long-awaited worldwide tour and will play a local date at AT&T Stadium on June 27. Ticket information is forthcoming.
- The Mesquite Championship Rodeo will host An Evening with Smokey Robinson on Feb. 22 at the Mesquite Arena. The Motown legend might sound like an odd juxtaposition to coincide with a rodeo event, but who knows, stranger folks have all gotten along. Tickets are on sale Jan. 9.
