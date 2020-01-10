Music News: Kesha, Halsey and Rod Stewart Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

This is more like it. As the new year is officially in swing, so too are the new concert announcements. This week, we have some shows scheduled from major pop acts, legendary stylized singers and some killer indie bands. Read on for the details and get your year started off right.

Kesha is returning to the road in 2020 with a lengthy tour in support of her upcoming album High Road . The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving will be the second national tour stop when she rolls into our area on April 25 with Big Freedia also on the bill. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10.

is returning to the road in 2020 with a lengthy tour in support of her upcoming album . The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving will be the second national tour stop when she rolls into our area on April 25 with also on the bill. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10. Halsey's Manic World Tour will come to town on June 15 for a performance at Dos Equis Pavilion. Her lengthy summer tour features solid supporting acts, too, including local appearances by Chvrches and Omar Apollo . Tickets are on sale Jan. 10.

Manic World Tour will come to town on June 15 for a performance at Dos Equis Pavilion. Her lengthy summer tour features solid supporting acts, too, including local appearances by and . Tickets are on sale Jan. 10. Classic rocker turned pop interpreter Rod Stewart is heading out on the road this year for a 21-date trek alongside Cheap Trick . The joint tour should offer plenty of hits and sell plenty of tickets to folks looking to relive the glory days of '70s radio. They'll play locally at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Aug. 29. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10.

is heading out on the road this year for a 21-date trek alongside . The joint tour should offer plenty of hits and sell plenty of tickets to folks looking to relive the glory days of '70s radio. They'll play locally at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Aug. 29. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10. Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out Live comes to town for a March 31 performance at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Stand-up performances, musical interludes and skits of varying success will be on display throughout the evening as performers from the hit MTV show share their talents. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10.

comes to town for a March 31 performance at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Stand-up performances, musical interludes and skits of varying success will be on display throughout the evening as performers from the hit MTV show share their talents. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10. Legendary crooner Johnny Mathis comes to our area for a performance at the Global Event Center at WinStar Casino on July 11. The Gilmer native and "Voice of Romance" is still going strong at age 84, so expect some midsummer sizzle as he rolls through our area. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10.

comes to our area for a performance at the Global Event Center at WinStar Casino on July 11. The Gilmer native and "Voice of Romance" is still going strong at age 84, so expect some midsummer sizzle as he rolls through our area. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10. After 20-plus years together, country-pop hitmakers Rascal Flatts are apparently calling it quits. They're playing the WinStar on May 2, but longtime fans will have a second chance to say farewell when the band comes to Dos Equis Pavilion on July 18. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10.

are apparently calling it quits. They're playing the WinStar on May 2, but longtime fans will have a second chance to say farewell when the band comes to Dos Equis Pavilion on July 18. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10. Lady Antebellum are continuing the summer tradition of big-ticket country shows touring amphitheaters. The fan favorites and authors of the mega-hit "Need You Now" will perform at Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 28. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10.

are continuing the summer tradition of big-ticket country shows touring amphitheaters. The fan favorites and authors of the mega-hit "Need You Now" will perform at Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 28. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10. Brooklyn-based indie band Beach Fossils surprisingly showed up at Posty Fest last year. They were spotted hanging together with The Strokes at New Year's Eve and this spring will grace Posty's hometown area with another local show at Gas Monkey Live! on May 18. Wild Nothing is also on the bill. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10.

surprisingly showed up at Posty Fest last year. They were spotted hanging together with The Strokes at New Year's Eve and this spring will grace Posty's hometown area with another local show at Gas Monkey Live! on May 18. is also on the bill. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10. Veteran indie band Vetiver is back with a new album and have an accompanying North American tour to line up support. Their intimate sounds and folksy charm will be on display locally at Club Dada on April 14. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10.

is back with a new album and have an accompanying North American tour to line up support. Their intimate sounds and folksy charm will be on display locally at Club Dada on April 14. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10. Daniel Victor Smith, aka Caribou , is bringing his eclectic and mesmerizing electronic beats back out on the road this upcoming spring. He'll perform locally at The Granada Theater on April 16 for what looks like his first area show in a while. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10.

, is bringing his eclectic and mesmerizing electronic beats back out on the road this upcoming spring. He'll perform locally at The Granada Theater on April 16 for what looks like his first area show in a while. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10. Bombay Bicycle Club sound a bit like Vampire Weekend with a dash of Arctic Monkeys. Huge stars in their native Britain, the band has launched a lengthy North American tour that will find them playing The Granada Theater on April 17. Tickets are on sale Jan. 10.