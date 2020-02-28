Music News: The Weeknd, The Black Keys and Judas Priest Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

As the Leaning Tower of Dallas awaits its final demolishing, a Dallas news oddity will soon come to a close. Time to get back to focusing on all other things local, like the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, the new restaurants in Trinity Groves and the ubiquity of Michael Bloomberg-for-president ads. That, and new concert announcements, of course. Read ahead for the details.



The Weeknd is bringing his After Hours Tour, based on his upcoming album of the same name, to our area, and twice. The soulful artist will have fans in a frenzy in Dallas on July 25 at American Airlines Center and over in Fort Worth on Aug. 20 at Dickies Arena. Tickets are on sale now.

Country singer-songwriter Luke Combs has had an eventful couple of years. He's gone from playing at Nashville songwriter swaps and dive bars to headlining the nation's largest venues. He'll bring his arena tour our way for back-to-back performances Sept. 24-25 at American Airlines Center. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

Garage rockers The Black Keys have extended their tour through the summer behind their latest album, Let's Rock . Having just recently been in Fort Worth, the duo returns for a performance at Dos Equis Pavilion on July 17 with Austin-based blues maestro Gary Clark Jr. also on the bill. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

Santana is teaming up with fellow legends Earth, Wind & Fire for an oldies-but-goodies joint tour. Head on over to Dos Equis Pavilion on July 3 for a night of dancing, singing and lots of wine and beer. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

Pretty exciting news for the Dallas area: Kraftwerk are heading this way as part of their 50th anniversary tour. The German electronic music pioneers will bring their groundbreaking tunes and their wildly creative 3D projections to The Bomb Factory on July 2. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

Veteran blues singer Keb' Mo' is coming to town for an April 30 performance at The Bomb Factory. As a guitar trailblazer and an ace interpreter of blues-Americana roots music, he always attracts large and enthusiastic crowds. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

Doja Cat is coming to Canton Hall for an April 8 performance. With her wardrobe choices, omniscient social media presence and her hit song "Say So," the 24-year-old musician has had quite a whirlwind year. This spring's tour should be a powerhouse trek. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

Pop tunesmith JoJo will perform at Canton Hall on May 4 as part of her Good to Know Tour. She's back in the spotlight and making new music after going through some serious management-induced trauma following the success of her 2004 debut.Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

British heavy metal progenitors Judas Priest are still rocking out. Their 50th anniversary tour will hit up large venues across the country this summer and fall, including a local stop Oct. 3 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Get ready to raise those horns in the air. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

The Rewind Tour featuring Blondie and Berlin is coming to town for a May 20 performance at The Theatre at Grand Prairie. Deborah Harry's new memoir, Face It , is out on shelves and has sparked much-deserved interest in her tunes with the new wave pioneers. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

Against Me! are teaming up with Baroness this spring and summer for what promises to be a thunderous tour. Expect a raucous crowd, a boisterous set of lead singers and a whole lot of noise when they roll into town for a May 22 performance at The Hi Fi Dallas. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

Singer-songwriter Rhett Miller is a Dallas legend who still spends a good chunk of time in these parts. He's got a short solo outing this spring that will bring him to The Granada Theater on April 24. His band, Old 97's, are gearing up to record a new album, so it's an opportunity to perhaps hear a few previews. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

Chicano Batman will perform at The Granada Theater on June 11. The Los Angeles-based retro-funk band has a new album titled Invisible People set for a May 1 release and will be touring heavily in support. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

Car Seat Headrest is the lo-fi, garage-rock project of singer-songwriter Will Toledo. Touring incessantly since 2014 or so, the band brings a well-worn guitar-shredding attack to venues both large and small. Catch them July 24 at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

Fort Worth's Ridglea Theater will host a May 8 performance from singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones . With over 40 years of folk-rock tunes in her catalog, her shows are celebratory affairs that highlight the entirety of her songbook. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

The next night, May 9, Fort Worth's Ridglea Theater will welcome two more acclaimed singer-songwriters. Patty Griffin and Mavis Staples are teaming up for a joint headlining tour that will surely be one of the year's most exciting draws. Both are hailed as "generational voices," and there are few better folks to hear perform music than these two. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.

They Might Be Giants have carved out a career spanning nearly 40 years. With their quirky songwriting focus, shape-shifting melodies and off-the-wall ruminations, the band continues to tour heavily and is still racking up fans. They'll perform at House of Blues on Oct. 23. Tickets are on sale Feb. 28.