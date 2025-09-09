LE SSERAFIM’s First Texas Show Was All Energy and a Mesmerizing Escape

The five-piece girl group is SAKURA, KIM CHAEWON, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA and HONG EUNCHAE. They are comprised of people from different nationalities, standing firm with their self-confidence and iron will, undaunted by what the world throws at them. “I’m fearless” is represented in their fan group, FEAR NOT, an extension of their unbreakable poise and strength.
LE SSERAFIM, the first girl group with SOURCE MUSIC, a label under HYBE, is fairly new in the K-pop scene, debuting in May 2022 with their mini-album also titled Fearless. The same year, their second EP, Antifragile, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 14 in November 2022, making them the fastest K-pop girl group to enter the tally. They cracked the Billboard Hot 100 with “Easy” and “Crazy” in 2024. Their brand of empowered ferocity, showcased through their sense of flair and elegance, is quickly connecting with fans.
In our continued exploration of covering K-pop at the Observer, LE SSERAFIM is the first girl group we saw live. We weren’t the only ones. Among other FEAR NOT, this was their first time seeing their favorite girl band in person and not through a screen. Later in the show, the members commented on how Texas Trust CU Theatre was a venue that allowed them to see everyone’s faces from the stage. It was fulfilling for them to see how much fun their fans were having as they performed their songs.
FEAR NOT came out in large numbers on Monday night, queuing in long merch lines outside and inside the theatre for the venue-only exclusives of a silver necklace, sacoche bag and a LE SSERAFIM baseball jersey with “Grand Pirarie” written on it. Some came wearing CHAEWON and SAKURA’s Lakers jerseys that were custom-made for them. LE SSERAFIM’s official light stick was everywhere, held by generations of K-pop fans: children, teenagers, 20-somethings, millennials and the elderly.
Before the 7:30 p.m. start time, there were two disclaimers for the show. The first was “Where the heck is SAKI? We’ll be looking for SAKI during the performance. Prove you’re SAKI if you’re on screen.”
“Where the heck is SAKI?” is a lyric from “1-800-hot-n-fun.” Through detailed video explanations on TikTok, the fans have concluded SAKI is short for SAKURA. But at a LE SSERAFIM show, SAKI is a chosen fan who gets to bask in the spotlight and dance freely, hitting all of their choreography on cue.
The second message was that the Easy Crazy Hot Tour is a concert experience that goes hand in hand with FEARNOT and LE SSERAFIM, encouraging us to put our phones down and enjoy the concert to the fullest. Erykah Badu just came off a tour without phones, and we’re glad more artists are telling fans to live in the moment.
For over two hours, LE SSERAFIM scorched the stage with their singing and dancing, performing their first section with “Ash” and “HOT.” Synchronicity should be more associated with them, particularly for their teamwork, intricate formations and cohesive dance routines. When they hit the splits for “Come Over” in unison, it’s a good indicator of their luck for the day.
“We have a way to test the waters for our luck for the day. It’s kind of our daily fortune teller. Would you guys say our splits were okay?” YUNJIN asked the crowd, which was met with overwhelming approval. “How did you guys feel?”
“I feel good!” the group replied.
“CHAEWON is the person right in front of me. So I can see how well she kicks. Especially today, she was like doing it, she was really putting her 150% into it,” YUNJIN continued.
“For Dallas!” CHAEWON said.
They proceeded to do the splits again for good measure. And as expected, they’re having the best luck.
A dreamy video showed each member with a chapter next to them. SAKURA was the first chapter, titled “Invisible Barrier.” CHAEWON was the second, titled “Merciless Forge.” KAZUHA was the third chapter, titled “Endless Struggle.” The fourth and fifth chapters were for EUNCHAE and YUNJIN, titled “Fading Path” and “Unseen Threat.” Their faces and bodies had minor cuts, possibly representing the hard obstacles they have to go through as entertainers and still managing to rise above the ashes.
LE SSERAFIM’s second section of songs is where they shined in their group dynamic. What delighted us about them was seeing how well they got along with each other, sharing their joy and laughs with the crowd. Groups of any kind have a clear leader, but LE SSERAFIM rotates their dance formations so much that everyone gets to be the star. Ballet, disco funk or pop routines in songs like “Blue Flame” and “So Cynical (Badum)” were executed to near perfection, getting the crowd excited enough to jump along. When it turned more Latin for “Smart” and “Fire in the Belly,” they were giving us heart emojis and we were throwing them back as confetti fell.
.@le_sserafim performing Crazy in Grand Prairie #Easy_Crazy_Hot_In_US pic.twitter.com/6LnfkISiQt— Eric Diep (@E_Diep) September 9, 2025
A series of special effects enhances the feeling of each song—layers of lasers, snowfall visuals, and lightning webs evoke an atmosphere that goes from dreamy to edgy. The best part of the night that had impeccable vibes came during a four-song run of “Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s wife,” “Crazy,” “1-800-hot-n-fun” and “Pierrot.” “Crazy” and “1-800-hot-n-fun” caused the loudest sing-alongs, as damnear everyone was on their feet singing and moving along with them. When a spotlight came out to find last night’s SAKI, they danced so well that LE SSERAFIM deemed him the “best SAKI of the year.”
“Texas fans show their energy with their bodies,” they said, a statement that couldn’t be more factual.
As our time with LE SSERAFIM was coming to an end and the section for their encore began, there were several positive things that we want to mention about them. They provided an intimate performance and constantly interacted with the crowd, sharing stories about the FEARNOT they ran into during their downtime in Dallas and meeting others in person. They talked about going shopping and eating at Terry Black's Barbecue, which they called “sexy food,” a slang term that’s trending in South Korea to describe delicious and highly desirable dishes. They visited the Dallas Zoo and told us all the animals they saw.
Overall, it was wholesome to see how considerate they were of their fans, knowing they wanted to stay longer, too. They took a photo with the crowd and gave fans a few more songs before it was over. For some who had to work or go to school on Monday, those hardships and concerns were washed away for a couple of hours. We got to heal with LE SSERAFIM and soak in their good energy, forgetting about the negativity that can loom over you like a dark cloud.
“Having our show here with you guys and being able to see you guys from a very close distance is really, really special. I feel like it made this show all the more memorable. I feel like this stop is a big reminder as to why I love this job so much because I love being on stage, I love to sing, dance, perform, write. But also, just meeting you guys on the street and being able to see your faces here and recognize that we all have our own lives but still have a place in each other's hearts is so special,” YUNJIN said in her parting words.
Watching them felt like a form of therapy. It was emotional and happy. Their songs lifted our moods, and we cared that they appreciated the time we took to come out to see them. They shouted out fans they met earlier, seeking them out in the crowd. It's the connection LE SSERAFIM is creating with FEAR NOT that is uniquely them. And with a new album coming out in October, we won’t have to wait very long to see LE SSERAFIM come back to Texas.