Club Kids Gone Wilder: Los Angeles’ Infamous Sex Cells Party Is Coming to Dallas

We're not putting down Dallas clubs here, but Los Angeles has been known to push the limits of what a nightclub could and should look like. A rabbit hole experience with very few — if any — limitations on where the night could take you.

We normally know where the nights will take us: to the Waffle House at 4 a.m., while nauseated. If the idea of visiting an unpredictably electric Los Angeles nightclub in the comfort of your own city appeals to you, then you're in luck — (a small slice of) the City of Angels is flying this way.

L.A. art gallery owner and promoter Danny Fuentes from Lethal Amounts will be taking his signature night club Sex Cells on the road this spooky season with the first stop in Dallas on Friday, Oct. 25 at the respectable Granada Theater. Marc Almond of Soft Cell will be returning as a headliner after making his debut at Sex Cells last February.

"Danny’s Sex Cells party was simply out of this world, sensational,” Almond says. “It was a great thrill to play in L.A. to such an amazing, beautiful crowd. Unforgettable and mind-blowing.”

Sex Cells was created as an homage to the lurid and seedy lyrics of Almond’s band. The club's name is in homage of Soft Cell and their song “Sex Dwarf,” which describes a dominatrix in a Rolls-Royce.

"Sex Cells is an open place for each individual who can be who he wants to be." — Miss Kittin Facebook

Twitter

More shares reddit email



Sex Cells, which got its start as an exclusive experience in L.A., has become more than a clubhouse — but an outlet for some of the most eccentric and creative people to show who they really are. Mixed in with synthpop, you'll hear some modern-day electro, techno and indie music that will narrate the night.

Fuentes was featured in a Sunday edition of the Los Angeles Times for his boundary-breaking gallery. Many of his exhibitions at Lethal Amounts feature LGBTQ artists and themes. Fuentes told the publication that Lethal Amounts is a home for “stuff that’s weird and curious.” Expect to see some people, creatures and only God knows what at Sex Cells. And bring an open mind with you.

Amanda Lepore, famed performance artist and former New York City Club Kid, is a frequent party presence at the L.A. hotspot. She says: ”Sex Cells is the perfect outlet for creative people looking for more than just another club night. It’s a place where anything can happen, and it encourages people to go outside the lines. I couldn’t have asked for a better lineup to be a part of.”

Sex Cells is not a gay club but a club where all kinds of tribes show up to conjure up fun together. French DJ Miss Kittin says, "Sex Cells is an open place for each individual who can be who he wants to be, no matter of age, race, gender, sexuality. Values I always defended and [are] more precious than ever."

If you've ever felt restricted — or perhaps not restricted enough, and feel like trying bondage — by regular club settings, this is your chance to go New York-meets-L.A. Club Kid-wild with your outfit and party like it's March 16, 1996. (It got bad the day after that.)