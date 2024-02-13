The Best Free and Cheap Concerts in Dallas This Week: Feb. 13–19

Tuesday, Feb. 13 Mardi Gras Party on The Plaza

4 p.m., Plaza at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. Free



This Fat Tuesday, the Plaza at Toyota Music Factory in Irving will host an all-night Mardi Gras party. From 5 to 8 p.m., the Kicking Brass Band will provide live music, then lead the Second Line parade around the plaza. DJ Mike B will keep it going from 8 p.m. until midnight. There will also be a Crawfish Feast provided by Jaxon, face painters and costumed performers.



Fat Tuesday Open Jam

7 p.m., Six Springs Tavern, 147 N. Plano Road, Richardson. $10 at prekindle.com



Six Springs Tavern in Richardson will also host a Fat Tuesday party. For a $10 cover, you will have access to a night of music led by Justin Pickard as well as a bowl of gumbo with rice and French bread. Also here: tattoo artist Jeremy Hatchett from the Denton Tattoo Company. The event starts at 7 p.m. but has no scheduled end time, so make it count.



Wednesday, Feb. 14 Thomas Csorba

6 p.m., The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. $20 at prekindle.com



For Valentine's Day, The Kessler in Oak Cliff will host Thomas Csorba and Friends for A Valentine's Day Tribute Show. Csorba as well as Frankie Leonie, Matt Tedder and many others will play some of country music's greatest love songs from artists like George Strait, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain and Randy Travis. Attendees opting for the Date Night add-on will receive two glasses of sparkling wine, a single rose and a commemorative show poster.



Bluesdream

7 p.m., Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton. $10 at seetickets.us



For a slightly less traditional Valentine's night of music, Andy's Bar in Denton is hosting a show of indie rock. The night kicks off with Mkn Coffee, a Dallas band that combines '80s new wave with '90s alt-rock. Up next is Isaac Sloane & the Sound Brigade, a six-piece psychedelic jazz-infused blues-rock band whose music is as fun as it is infectious. The night closes with Bluesdream, a band that draws heavily from '60s psychedelic rock and '70s Southern rock.



Thursday, Feb. 15 Messer Chups

7 p.m., Three Links, 2704 Elm St. $20 at prekindle.com



A rock band from Saint Petersburg, Russia, Messer Chups was formed in 1998 by composer and guitarist Oleg Fomchenkov. The band combines surf rock like that of Link Wray and The Ventures with traditional Russian music, using samples from historical recordings, lounge music and vintage film soundtracks. The band's live shows also typically use projections of old horror and sci-fi movies. Local bands J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed as well as Jonathan Jeter & The Revelators will open.



Jay Statham

7 p.m., Magnolia Motor Lounge, 3005 Morton St., Fort Worth. $8 at outhousetickets.com



Jay Statham is a Red Dirt country singer from Amarillo who started playing guitar at age 13 and formed his first band at age 14. By 17 years old, Statham began touring throughout Texas and Oklahoma, drawing fans who share the singer's respect for country artists like Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and George Jones as well as rock acts like AC/DC and Creedence Clearwater Revival.



Friday, Feb. 16 North By North

7 p.m., Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. $15 at prekindle.com



Road warriors North By North are back in town, making another tour around North Texas with a show in Denton on Feb. 15 and another in Deep Ellum on Feb. 16 before heading off to the West Coast for the remainder of the winter. The band recently released a 10th-anniversary edition of its first album, Something Wicked, on 180g emerald green vinyl with reimagined cover art. Opening will be Omega Station, The Roommates and Midflight.



Crypta

8 p.m., Trees, 2709 Elm St. $14 at axs.com



Crypta is an all-woman, Brazilian death metal band formed in São Paulo in 2019. The band consists of bassist-vocalist Fernanda Lira and drummer Luana Dametto, who are both former members of thrash metal band Nervosa, as well as Tainá Bergamaschi of Hagbard and Jéssica di Falchi of the all-woman Metallica tribute, Hardwired. The band is currently touring in support of its second album, Shades of Sorrow. Warhog and The Black Moriah will open the show.



Saturday, Feb. 17 Riot Girl Fest

8 p.m., Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. $10 at prekindle.com



Riot Girl Fest is an annual femme and queer empowerment event that brings together musical acts from an array of genres with educational speakers to celebrate femme and queer people. The benefit event will donate proceeds to two local nonprofits: Friends with Benefits — which benefits North Texas charitable organizations and community initiatives that improve local communities, schools and neighborhoods — and breast cancer awareness charity, Rockers 4 Knockers. On the bill are punk band Hen and the Cocks, rapper Mz. Bossy, art-rock band Nip Slip and pop artist Chynna.



Atom & EV

8 p.m., AllGood Cafe, 2934 Main St. Free



Dallas's Atom & EV is a three-piece avant-rock band led by lyricist and electric bass guitarist Alicia EV Borman alongside guitarist Andy Borman and either Stormi King or Terry McIntyre on drums, depending on the occasion. The band's songs are clever and quirky, sung with sultry vocals and played with melodic guitar lines, nontraditional drums and bass guitar. This is moody rock music for the lovelorn feeling those post-Valentine's Day blues.



Sunday, Feb. 18 Husbands

7 p.m., Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth. $18 at seetickets.us



The band Husbands began when Oklahoma City songwriters Danny Davis and Wil Norton directed a Godzilla musical at their college. The two began sharing snippets of lo-fi grunge pop ideas, culminating in their first album, Golden Year. The band has been played on NPR's Heavy Rotation and has been featured on Spotify's New Music Friday, Fresh Finds and Feel-Good Indie Rock playlists. Austin indie-rock band Being Dead opens the show.



Monday, Feb. 19 The Sheckies

7 p.m., Three Links, 2704 Elm St. $15 at prekindle.com



Heading out on its 20th Anniversary Tour, southern New Jersey pop-punk band The Sheckies will make its way through Deep Ellum on Monday night. Drawing from artists from across pop-punk's history beginning with The Ramones, The Sheckies have played around the country with pop-punk icons like The Slotcars, The Queers and Screeching Weasel. The band will have local support from Bullet Machine, The Wee-Beasties and The Two Watts.