Marilyn Manson Sued For Alleged Sexual Misconduct Following 1995 Dallas Show

A woman has accused Marilyn Manson of sexual misconduct following a 1995 Dallas show in a pending civil action, Rolling Stone reported on Monday.
The woman, filing suit as a Jane Doe, alleged in the civil complaint that the first of multiple incidents took place outside the industrial metal musician’s September 1995 show at Deep Ellum Live in Dallas. According to the complaint, Doe was 16 at the time. Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, was 26.
Interscope Records and its subsidiary, Nothing Records, were named as codefendants in the civil action.
“After the show, a group of about twenty young fans gathered outside the venue in front of Defendant Warner’s tour bus in hopes to see Defendant Warner and his band. Fans waited in line for autographs,” the complaint says. “Defendant Warner was looking at the girls and began talking to them. Defendant Warner took Plaintiff and one of the other younger girls onto the tour bus. Defendant Warner questioned the minors, including Plaintiff, specifically asking what each of their ages were, what grades in school they were in, and where their parents were at the time. Defendant Warner then asked both children for their home addresses and phone numbers, jotting them down, suggesting that he would send them both promotional material from his fan club.”
Doe’s attorneys alleged that Warner committed acts of sexual misconduct against Doe on the tour bus “to satisfy [his] own prurient sexual desires.” Thereafter, Warner allegedly kicked her off the tour bus and threatened her if she told anyone.
Warner and Doe allegedly stayed in touch after the Deep Ellum Live show, eventually leading Doe to travel to New Orleans for another Marilyn Manson show. Another sexual assault allegedly took place on the tour bus at the December 1995 show.
Warner’s attorney, Howard King, and a legal representative for Interscope Records were reached for comment on Monday evening.
Doe’s attorneys are suing Warner for sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In New York, an intentional infliction of emotional distress claim requires the plaintiff to prove that the defendant exhibited “extreme and outrageous conduct” in a way that caused (and was done with intent or disregard of risk for) severe emotional distress.
The sexual battery claim is being filed under a New York statute that allows victims to sue for damages as a result of sexual crimes otherwise barred by the statute of limitations.
The suit requests undetermined compensation for past, present and future damages and attorney/court fees, among other remedies.
This lawsuit comes as Warner faces allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct from other women, allegations which the singer has repeatedly denied. Warner sued one of his public accusers, actress Evan Rachel Wood, for intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation per se as a result of “a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner’s successful music, TV, and film career.”
Warner recently settled a similar lawsuit filed by actress Esme Bianco.
In September 2022, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced in a video that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Warner.
