Music News: More Livestreams Take Over the Internet

More and more artists are turning to the internet for streaming concerts as the orders to stay in continue. Browse through some of the names on this list and settle in from your couch for live music. Remember that this list is fluid, so keep an ear to artists' social media platforms for changes and additions.

Jam band favorites Umphrey's McGee have announced Umphrey's Mondays , a series of free livestreams from the band's archives. The next installment will be released on March 30 and will feature a 2011 performance from Brooklyn Bowl. During the livestream, the band will also be accepting donations for worthwhile causes. Check out nugs.tv for more details.

Phish is honoring their fan-friendly ethos by offering up an archival series titled Dinner and a Movie every Tuesday night. Each week will feature a classic Phish performance with dinner suggestions and recipes also provided to coincide with the jams. Fundraisers will also take place during each broadcast. The full show replay will be streamed on webcast.livephish.com.

Rhett Miller will continue broadcasting several nights a week from his Hudson Valley basement studio. For the time being, he is on three nights a week, with Mondays finding him performing an Old 97s or solo album in its entirety, Wednesdays focusing on obscure covers and deep cuts and Fridays covering a variety of favorite hits. All shows are available on stageit.com and information is updated daily on Miller's social media feeds.

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn 's Lockdown Livestream will continue every Friday through April 10 at 6 p.m. via Facebook Live. March 27's episode will highlight that day's release of Fleck's Throw Down Your Heart – The Complete Africa Sessions and his new album with Toumani Diabate.

Use #MetallicaMondays to find details of Metallica 's Monday night archived performances. It appears as though the weekly broadcasts of classic shows will stream through their website but might also be archived on YouTube.

Country singer Hunter Hayes is showcasing some music through his YouTube channel. Called In The Lab , each performance will run 12-15 minutes and will showcase Hayes "building songs from scratch." March 31, April 7 and April 14 are the dates scheduled so far.

Keep the Billboard Live-At-Home page bookmarked for daily updates on livestreaming performances. So far, they've featured a bevy of performers, including Allen Stone, Lauren Jauregui, All Time Low, X Ambassadors, Richard Marx and Josh Groban to name just a few.

MTV is doing something similar with their Unplugged at Home series. In homage to their epic '90s series, the network is presenting performers playing stripped-down sets from home. Wyclef Jean performed the debut event. Check the listings here.

Jack White's Third Man Records is hosting Third Man Public Access , a series of livestreamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, broadcast on YouTube at noon daily. More info here.

Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast is hosting a quarantine radio show, Bethline , on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. on YouTube. "Join me this week for my debut episode which will likely be a bit loose as I figure out how to navigate both this new platform and this new way of life," she writes. "I love talking and I especially love talking to y'all. Can't wait, see ya on the line."

of Best Coast is hosting a quarantine radio show, , on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. on YouTube. “Join me this week for my debut episode which will likely be a bit loose as I figure out how to navigate both this new platform and this new way of life,” she writes. “I love talking and I especially love talking to y’all. Can’t wait, see ya on the line.” Americana artist Amanda Shires was supposed to be performing this week at The Kessler Theater. However, she's still giving fans the chance to hear her play with live performances "most days" as she states, starting at 5 p.m. on YouTube.