Music News: Chance The Rapper, Kevin Gates and a Prog-Rock Show Headline This Week’s Concert Announcements

Summer rolls on and the heat is rising. Back to school, though, is fast approaching. As such, make sure you're setting aside some free time from studying or making babysitting plans, because the concerts are rolling in. We've got a big show at American Airlines Center, a chart-topping rapper coming to The Bomb Factory and a whole lot of other top-shelf performances heading this way.
- Chicago native Chance The Rapper has moved himself into the upper echelon of tour venues. After many prior stops in Dallas, he'll return Oct. 22 to headline American Airlines Center as part of his The Big Day Tour. Tickets are on sale Aug. 2.
- Rapper Kevin Gates has announced a nationwide headlining tour in support of his latest album, I'm Him. As his songs "Push It" and "Facts" have been lighting up the charts this summer, it's likely that his Nov. 15 date at The Bomb Factory will draw a crowd. Tickets are on sale Aug. 2.
- James Blake will spend the remainder of 2019 out on the road in support of his recently released album, Assume Form. One such date is lined up for Oct. 4 at House of Blues during the usual artist crawl around Texas between Austin City Limits weekends. White Reaper opens. Tickets are on sale Aug. 2.
- Craig Finn has been putting out consistently strong solo albums in between his gig reuniting with his bandmates as vocalist in The Hold Steady. His latest, I Need A New War, brings that same well-worn consistency to which his fans have grown accustomed. He'll perform at Club Dada on Nov. 2. Tickets are on sale Aug. 2.
- Prog-rock purveyors CHON and Between The Buried And Me are co-headlining a bevy of North American dates later this fall. It's a pairing that makes sense as both bands traffic in shape-shifting paranormal sounds. Catch the local appearance at House of Blues on Dec. 11. Tickets are on sale Aug. 2.
- Guitarist William Tyler is a whiz who makes some of the most impressionistic instrumentals around. His Merge Records catalog is quickly turning into a treasure vault with his latest, Goes West, continuing the momentum. Catch him Sept. 15, at Sons of Hermann Hall. Tickets are on sale now.
- Faye Webster's album Atlanta Millionaire's Club has been popping up on many critics' "best-of-2019-so-far" lists. It's a breezy listen with pedal steel, folk-infused guitar and some synth vocals complementing the impressive lyrics. Catch her Oct. 4 at Three Links. Tickets are on sale Aug. 2.
- Cherub, the electronic indie-rock duo from Nashville, are extending their Free Form Tour for another run through North America. The authors of the catchy semi-hit "Doses and Mimosas" always bring a revved-up set of tunes to their tour stops. Catch them Oct. 19 at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale Aug. 2.
- Singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur has been on the scene writing and performing for over 20 years. His insightful songwriting fills a plethora of albums, and he's collaborated with some pretty big names, as well. Catch him at Three Links in Deep Ellum on Oct. 23. Tickets are on sale Aug. 2.
