Music News: Tame Impala, Orville Peck and Motley Crue Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

Tame Impala has reinvented the psych-rock wheel. Watch that invention come to life next year at American Airlines Center.

Hopefully, folks around town are tired and recovering from the epic wonder that were the DOMAs. With a star-studded plethora of live music and awards festivities scattered throughout Deep Ellum, it was a time to celebrate and discover. As the year winds down, it's also fun to dig through the year-end lists and rekindle some memories of great listening experiences. As always, this week's concert announcements provide some candidates for next year's lists, as well. Read on for the details.