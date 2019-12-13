Music News: Tame Impala, Orville Peck and Motley Crue Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

Hopefully, folks around town are tired and recovering from the epic wonder that were the DOMAs. With a star-studded plethora of live music and awards festivities scattered throughout Deep Ellum, it was a time to celebrate and discover. As the year winds down, it's also fun to dig through the year-end lists and rekindle some memories of great listening experiences. As always, this week's concert announcements provide some candidates for next year's lists, as well. Read on for the details.
Resale Concert Tickets
-
My Mixtapez Most Wanted Fest: Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G and Boosie Badazz
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 / 6:30pm @ The Bomb Factory 2713 Canton Street Dallas TX 752262713 Canton Street, Dallas TX 75226
-
Dallas Symphony Chorus: Lawrence Loh - Christmas Pops
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Meyerson Symphony Center 2301 Flora St. Ste. 100 Dallas TX 752012301 Flora St. Ste. 100, Dallas TX 75201View more dates and times at this location >
-
- Less than a year removed from their most recent local appearance, in the middle of SXSW, Tame Impala is returning to the area. This time around the group will be out touring behind their upcoming album The Slow Rush and will perform at American Airlines Center on July 24 with Perfume Genius opening. Tickets are on sale Dec. 13.
- Masked country singer Orville Peck put on a great performance a few months back at South Side Ballroom. He'll be back to croon songs from his debut album, and perhaps some new ones, when he appears at Canton Hall on March 14. Tickets are on sale Dec. 13.
- Madcap indie rockers Ween have announced a trio of 2020 dates that include a local stop at South Side Ballroom on April 3. Filled with genre-bending freak-outs, raucous singalongs and a lot of shredding, the band brings a strong crowd presence with them to the proceedings. Tickets are on sale Dec. 13.
- Longtime indie favorites Silversun Pickups are heading this way for a concert on Feb. 20 at House of Blues. The band is out touring behind Widow's Weeds, their most recently released album. Tickets are on sale Dec. 13.
- Globe Life Park continues to add concert dates to coincide with Rangers road trips, or in this case, the All-Star break. The latest announcement features a bonanza of hair metal on July 14, anchored by Motley Crue and Def Leppard, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Tickets are on sale now.
- Pop hitmakers Maroon 5 will swing by the area on their North American summer tour. Adam Levine and Co. will perform June 10 at Dos Equis Pavilion with Meghan Trainor along as the opener. Tickets are on sale Dec. 13.
- The powerful theatrics of The Australian Pink Floyd Tour will head to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory for a performance on Aug. 8. Their All That You Feel 2020 Tour will feature many of the iconic band's biggest hits as well as some cherished deep cuts. Tickets are on sale Dec. 13.
- Americana wordsmith Brent Cobb will be in town for a show on Feb. 22 at The Kessler Theater. This time around, Cobb will perform acoustically in a stripped-down setting with one other collaborator alongside. Tickets are on sale Dec. 13.
- Mavericks frontman Raul Malo will perform at The Kessler Theater on March 13. A longtime local favorite, Malo fills his downtime between Mavericks gigs with plentiful solo outings that feature re-interpretations and influences alongside some well-known hits. Tickets are on sale Dec. 13.
- Brian Fallon, formerly of Gaslight Anthem, will be out on tour with his band The Howling Weather in support of their new album, Local Honey, playing at The Kessler Theater on March 22. As a cool bonus, this appearance is a triple-bill with Justin Townes Earle and rock outfit Worriers also performing. Tickets are on sale Dec. 13.
- Country singer Tanya Tucker was just around these parts, performing at The Granada Theater in October. She'll return in the spring as she's extending her North American tour in support of her recent album, While I'm Livin’. This time around, she'll perform at The Kessler Theater on March 26. Tickets are on sale Dec. 13.
- Country-pop balladeer Josh Kelley will be out on tour next year with a batch of new songs in tow. His North American tour will bring him here for an April 2 appearance at The Granada Theater. No word whether his wife, Katherine Heigl, will also be in the house, but Grey's Anatomy fans can dream. Tickets are on sale Dec. 13.
