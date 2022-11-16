S1, Snarky Puppy, DOMi and JD Beck, and More Scored Grammy Nods This Year

It's Grammy nomination time again, and this year's list proves to be another stellar year for musicians from North Texas.
While this year's Grammy nominations had plenty of surprises — Swedish '70s superstars ABBA are up for four awards, Viola Davis has a chance at an EGOT, Taylor Swift is nominated for a re-release of a song, with "All Too Well" — many local names appeared on the list of nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, which will be broadcast live on CBS.
Beyoncé has the most nominations this year, with nine nods for her song "Break My Soul" and her album Renaissance, netting Dallas producer S1 aka Symbolyc One a nomination for Album of the Year. The platinum-selling producer from Erykah Badu's backup group The Cannabinoids has had a long collaborating relationship with some of the biggest names in music such as Beyoncé, Jay Z, The Game, Adam Levine and more. He's already won three Grammys for Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP II and gospel singer Kirk Franklin's album Long Live Love.
Maren Morris and Kirk Franklin have the second-most nominations this year among their North Texas musical colleagues with three nods each. She's nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for "Circles Around This Town," alongside big names with songs like Miranda Lambert's "In His Arms" and Willie Nelson's "Live Forever." Morris is also nominated for Best Country Album for Humble Quest, a category that includes fellow nominees Lambert for Palomino, Willie Nelson's A Beautiful Time and Luke Combs' Growin' Up. Morris, an Arlington native, has one Grammy award for her 2016 hit "My Church" in the Best Country Solo Performance and 14 Grammy nominations.
Franklin has picked up another round of nominations for his Maverick City Music album One Deluxe, nominated for Best Gospel Album. His song "Kingdom" is up for Best Gospel Performance/Song, and his song "Fear is Not My Future" is nominated in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. Franklin already has 16 Grammy statues and 27 nominations going back to 1997.
Post Malone, who has nine past nominations but has never won, is up for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for “I Like You (A Happier Song),” with collaborator Doja Cat.
Gayle's teen angst anthem "abcdefu," written by Sara Davis and Dave Pittenger, is nominated for Song of the Year. The Plano native said back in March that her big hit came from a bitter ex who “told everyone [she’s] a bitch, so [she] became it." Now she's got a Grammy nomination and a possible Grammy award to rub in his smug, gossipy face.
“It’s a weird mix of being a love song and not knowing if it's a love song or not,” Gayle told the Observer. “I wanted it to have this overarching theme of ‘I want you to be great, I want to think you're great, but like, I don't know.’”
Two local names appeared in the Contemporary Instrumental Album category. The multi-genre jam collaboration Snarky Puppy and DOMi and JD Beck each received a nomination for their respective albums Empire Central and Not Tight.
The Denton-born Snarky Puppy calls Empire Central the group's musical love letter to Dallas and would net the group its fifth Grammy if it wins next year.
DOMi and JD Beck, the jazz duo consisting of keyboardist DOMi Louna and drummer JD Beck, earned the title of Best Album in our Best of Dallas issue. They're vying for two Grammys next year, including Best Contemporary Instrumental Album and Best New Artist.
A few North Texas went surprisingly unacknowledged, including Demi Lovato. But Dallas artists are also giving Mariah a run for their money, dominating Christmas this year.
Another familiar name to Dallas crowds and Grammy judges on next year's nomination list is the a capella group Pentatonix, nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album with Evergreen. This year's nomination marks the group's third time on the Grammy list. The same category also includes nominations for hometown heroes Kelly Clarkson for her When Christmas Comes Around ... album and Norah Jones for her I Dream of Christmas album. Heavy hitters Diana Ross and Michael Bublé are also in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for next year's Grammys.