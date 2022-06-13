Support Us

Here Are Our Top Picks for the Best Music Festivals This Summer

June 13, 2022 4:00AM

It's time to put on your Coachella best, because it's summer and that means music festivals.
Festival season is back, and while big-time events like Coachella get all the buzz, nothing beats seeing a collective of DFW artists on stage. From indie rock to hip-hop, North Texas’ musical landscape includes top-tier artists you should get to know, and you're in luck: Local festival organizers are taking to homegrown festivals to exhibit the wealth of musical vibrancy in DFW.

But alas, this is Texas. Considering the extreme heat and inflation, going to a festival every other weekend might not be physically or financially feasible. Here are our recommendations for the best festivals in June, July and August. Don't forget to wear sunscreen and drink water.

June

Broken Buttons Arts and Music Fest
10 a.m. Friday, June 17, and 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Yello Belly Drag Strip, 4702 E. Main St. Tickets start at $30 each day at eventbrite.com
Broken Buttons Arts and Music Fest has flown under the radar. Unless you’ve completely infiltrated the local music scene, you likely have not heard about this festival, which is a nose dive into DFW's music. Abstract World Studio and Burn Your Friends Production came together to bring in 27 local bands across multiple genres. Whether your music preference is pop, rap or rock, Broken Buttons will introduce you to a new local fave. To name drop a few, indie moody rock band Bugbear opens the festival followed by 14 other bands on Saturday, such as metal band Voroterra and alternative rock band Falso Climax. Gates lock at midnight and the music runs all night.

July

Up Next Festival
7 p.m.. Saturday, July 30, at Creator’s Don't Die, 2429 S. Malcolm X Blvd. Tickets start at $15 at TicketGrind
Hip-hop fans: Up Next Festival is the one for you. The festival showcases exactly what its name implies — those rising artists who are up next to take the spotlight. Founded by Terrance Crowell of Groove Child Records, Up Next Festival features DFW artists such as headlining rapper Yack the Mack, singer Muriel, singer Siobahn Linnane, rapper Devy Stones, rapper Psyche Mind and singer Carley Bearden. If rap and hip-hop isn’t your first choice, don’t worry. There are plenty of other genres as well: indie rock, house and pop music will be all represented at the festival, which is hosted by Up2Something Media, a music, food and culture commentary podcast collective. The festival also sought out a diverse lineup of minority and LGBTQIA+ artists. It’s a win-win for all.

August

Centro Popular
6 p.m.. Friday, August 6, at Wild Acre Live, 1734 E. El Paso St., Tickets start at $60 at eventbrite.com
Artist manager Lorenzo Zenteno’s Centro Popular, a Latin-centric music festival, is back. The festival, a brainchild of Zenteno, began just last year. Known as Smooth Vega, Zenteno knows a thing or two about finding talent. Donning the title of “The Godfather of Fort Worth Hip-Hop” this festival will be an experience no rap fan will want to miss. This year, the promoter is expanding beyond Latin acts to bring in some of hip-hop’s most prized artists. Headlining the festival this year is Three 6 Mafia and Chamillionaire. Kap G, Flawless Real Talk and GT Garza are also confirmed to hit the stage.
Desiree Gutierrez is a music and culture intern at the Dallas Observer. Equipped with her education from Dallas College Brookhaven Campus and the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism, Desiree has transformed the ability to overthink just about anything into a budding career in journalism.

