Here Are Our Top Picks for the Best Music Festivals This Summer

Festival season is back, and while big-time events like Coachella get all the buzz, nothing beats seeing a collective of DFW artists on stage. From indie rock to hip-hop, North Texas’ musical landscape includes top-tier artists you should get to know, and you're in luck: Local festival organizers are taking to homegrown festivals to exhibit the wealth of musical vibrancy in DFW.But alas, this is Texas. Considering the extreme heat and inflation, going to a festival every other weekend might not be physically or financially feasible. Here are our recommendations for the best festivals in June, July and August. Don't forget to wear sunscreen and drink water.Broken Buttons Arts and Music Fest has flown under the radar. Unless you’ve completely infiltrated the local music scene, you likely have not heard about this festival, which is a nose dive into DFW's music. Abstract World Studio and Burn Your Friends Production came together to bring in 27 local bands across multiple genres. Whether your music preference is pop, rap or rock, Broken Buttons will introduce you to a new local fave. To name drop a few, indie moody rock band Bugbear opens the festival followed by 14 other bands on Saturday, such as metal band Voroterra and alternative rock band Falso Climax. Gates lock at midnight and the music runs all night.Hip-hop fans: Up Next Festival is the one for you. The festival showcases exactly what its name implies — those rising artists who are up next to take the spotlight. Founded by Terrance Crowell of Groove Child Records, Up Next Festival features DFW artists such as headlining rapper Yack the Mack, singer Muriel, singer Siobahn Linnane, rapper Devy Stones, rapper Psyche Mind and singer Carley Bearden. If rap and hip-hop isn’t your first choice, don’t worry. There are plenty of other genres as well: indie rock, house and pop music will be all represented at the festival, which is hosted by Up2Something Media, a music, food and culture commentary podcast collective. The festival also sought out a diverse lineup of minority and LGBTQIA+ artists. It’s a win-win for all.Artist manager Lorenzo Zenteno’s Centro Popular, a Latin-centric music festival, is back. The festival, a brainchild of Zenteno, began just last year. Known as Smooth Vega, Zenteno knows a thing or two about finding talent. Donning the title of “The Godfather of Fort Worth Hip-Hop” this festival will be an experience no rap fan will want to miss. This year, the promoter is expanding beyond Latin acts to bring in some of hip-hop’s most prized artists. Headlining the festival this year is Three 6 Mafia and Chamillionaire. Kap G, Flawless Real Talk and GT Garza are also confirmed to hit the stage.