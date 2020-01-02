2020 Awaits: 5 Artists We Hope Can Find Their Way to Dallas This Year

Living in Dallas makes seeing live music easy. With countless venues of various shapes and sizes thriving seven days a week, music fans have a litany of choices from which to choose. The fact that we’re a major media market also ensures that most global superstars will schedule at least one night in town when breezing through the United States. However, every now and then, we get excluded. As 2020 begins, here are five musical acts that are either gearing up for big tours or are currently heading out there without a local date. Here’s hoping they correct their itineraries and come through our area, after all.

Taylor Swift

Last here in 2018 as part of her Reputation Tour, Swift regaled the AT&T Stadium crowd with tales of her frequent performances in Dallas that dated back to the nascent stages of her touring career. As 2020 kicks off with a palpable buzz concerning her new album and some impending festival appearances, the stars seem aligned for another major trek around the world. There’s really nowhere on earth that doesn’t welcome her with open arms, but the undying devotion with which North Texas embraces her makes it a no-brainer for a tour stop.

Metallica

2020 will find the legendary rock band dusting off the cobwebs and performing two sets at five large outdoor festivals — Charlotte, North Carolina’s Epicenter; Daytona Beach, Florida’s Welcome to Rockville; Columbus, Ohio’s Sonic Temple; Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life; and Sacramento, California’s Aftershock. As they work through their material and are inevitably greeted by large and enthusiastic audiences, don’t you think a proper North American tour might materialize? If so, a two-night stand at the AAC or an evening at Jerry World would be awfully inviting.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

At age 74, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has re-assembled his most ferocious band and just released Colorado, a new album of thunderous material. Seeing that he’s nearly always taken the Horse out on the road following album releases, it seems likely that Young will have something up his sleeve for the year ahead. An obsessive worker, Young has been rehearsing and jamming with bassist Billy Talbot, drummer Ralph Molina and longtime guitarist Nils Lofgren (who has been filling in for original Crazy Horse guitarist Frank “Pancho” Sampedro) so it’s likely these old-timers will be ready to go at some point soon. The AAC would seem the likeliest landing spot for an area show, but if we dreamed crazily, how about a weeklong residency at The Granada?

Adele

The English songstress has been off the road recovering from vocal cord distress for close to three years. She’s also recently gone through a messy split from her longtime partner. She’s said in the past that making music and performing is her best therapy, and coupled with the fact that her sources have indicated that new music and public appearances are in store, is making 2020 look perhaps like a touring year. Her powerhouse vocals are versatile enough to command any size of venue, so whether it’s the AAC, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory or (could you imagine) a scaled-back exclusive night at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas will certainly embrace her presence.

Sharon Van Etten

This past year, the indie singer-songwriter released Remind Me Tomorrow, one of 2019’s most acclaimed albums. The collection includes “Seventeen” which is just one damn good rock song. Unfortunately, despite a bevy of dates on her touring calendar, Dallas fans will have to travel to jam out to the track in person as there are no local performances on tap. The closest she'll come near us is at an Austin date on April 26. It also just so happens that both the day before and the day after are free. Hmmm??? C’mon over here, Sharon. The Granada, Canton Hall or The Bomb Factory await.

Beyoncé

Why not?