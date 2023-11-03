Queen and Adam Lambert Were Rock Champions in Dallas

click to enlarge Adam Lambert and Queen gave Dallas their all Thursday night. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Adam Lambert is an incredibly engaging frontman. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Brian May is still at the top of his game. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Original Queen drummer Roger Taylor. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Brian May happily encouraging the crowd to join in. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Queen stirred up the emotions on Thursday. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Adam Lambert: rock star or super hero? Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge It was a special treat to see living legend Brian May playing the songs we love. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Adam and the band having a blast on stage. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Lambert is the real deal. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge The current Queen core. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge These are the fingers that wrote and played some of our all-time favorite songs. Andrew Sherman

Queen and Adam Lambert made their much anticipated return to Dallas on Thursday for the first of two shows at American Airlines Center. Lambert joined forces with original Queen members, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, after May and Taylor were guests on Lambert's season ofin 2009.The singer may not have won, but becoming the lead singer of Queen is more than a consolation prize. Here are the best photos of Queen and Adam Lambert's Thursday night show in Dallas: