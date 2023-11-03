Queen and Adam Lambert Were Rock Champions in Dallas

[
Queen and Adam Lambert made their much anticipated return to Dallas on Thursday for the first of two shows at American Airlines Center. Lambert joined forces with original Queen members, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, after May and Taylor were guests on Lambert's season of American Idol
in 2009.
The singer may not have won American Idol
, but becoming the lead singer of Queen is more than a consolation prize. Here are the best photos of Queen and Adam Lambert's Thursday night show in Dallas:
Adam Lambert and Queen gave Dallas their all Thursday night.
Andrew Sherman
Adam Lambert is an incredibly engaging frontman.
Andrew Sherman
Brian May is still at the top of his game.
Andrew Sherman
Original Queen drummer Roger Taylor.
Andrew Sherman
Brian May happily encouraging the crowd to join in.
Andrew Sherman
Queen stirred up the emotions on Thursday.
Andrew Sherman
Adam Lambert: rock star or super hero?
Andrew Sherman
It was a special treat to see living legend Brian May playing the songs we love.
Andrew Sherman
Adam and the band having a blast on stage.
Andrew Sherman
Lambert is the real deal.
Andrew Sherman
The current Queen core.
Andrew Sherman
These are the fingers that wrote and played some of our all-time favorite songs.
Andrew Sherman
