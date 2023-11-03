 Queen and Adam Lambert Rocked Dallas' American Airlines Center: See the Photos | Dallas Observer
Concert Reviews

Queen and Adam Lambert Were Rock Champions in Dallas

Photographer Andrew Sherman captured the best moments of the Queen and Adam Lambert concert in Dallas.
November 3, 2023
Adam Lambert is an amazing fit to front Queen.
Adam Lambert is an amazing fit to front Queen.
Queen and Adam Lambert made their much anticipated return to Dallas on Thursday for the first of two shows at American Airlines Center. Lambert joined forces with original Queen members, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, after May and Taylor were guests on Lambert's season of American Idol in 2009.

The singer may not have won American Idol, but becoming the lead singer of Queen is more than a consolation prize. Here are the best photos of Queen and Adam Lambert's Thursday night show in Dallas:

Adam Lambert and Queen gave Dallas their all Thursday night.
Andrew Sherman

Adam Lambert is an incredibly engaging frontman.
Andrew Sherman

Brian May is still at the top of his game.
Andrew Sherman

Original Queen drummer Roger Taylor.
Andrew Sherman

Brian May happily encouraging the crowd to join in.
Andrew Sherman

Queen stirred up the emotions on Thursday.
Andrew Sherman

Adam Lambert: rock star or super hero?
Andrew Sherman

It was a special treat to see living legend Brian May playing the songs we love.
Andrew Sherman

Adam and the band having a blast on stage.
Andrew Sherman

Lambert is the real deal.
Andrew Sherman

The current Queen core.
Andrew Sherman

These are the fingers that wrote and played some of our all-time favorite songs.
Andrew Sherman
Andrew Sherman, aka Drewlio Photo, is a concert photographer and videographer in Dallas. He also hosts the Dallas Famous podcast on Deep Ellum Radio and enjoys early set times and well-lit clubs.

