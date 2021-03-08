Rapper Gotti Mirano's a 'Reformed Bad Kid' Who Sold Drugs at 12

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

This pandemic season, Dallas-based rapper Gotti Mirano has chosen not to go to clubs. This abstinence from nightlife has given him clarity regarding the type of people he wants to be around. A self-described "empathic person," Mirano can feel the emotional energy of the people around him. His new album 137 is inspired by the emotions spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the protests against police brutality and other politically and socially charged events of the past year.

On 137, Mirano combines his fury and humor to create a screamo-rock-meets-hip-hop project. In the video for the album’s opening track, “Intro,” he can be seen dancing with a blow-up sex doll. While Mirano describes himself as a “reformed bad kid,” he says that his “bad kid” antics will always be a part of him.

“That shit will never die, man,” Mirano says. “It’s like Jekyll and Hyde, especially when I’m drunk off tequila.”

Mirano was born in Mexico City and came to the U.S. at the age of seven. He grew up in Garland, the city he credits for spawning the “bad kid” part of him. From a young age, he remembers witnessing chaos of all kind, such as the time a friend’s apartment got raided by cops because his friend's father was growing marijuana.

Mirano also remembers using cocaine in seventh grade, going to an alternative school — and almost to a juvenile detention center — for selling drugs in his middle school hallways at the age of 12.

He insists, however, that this wasn’t a result of any gang-related activity.

“I was bad as fuck,” Mirano says. “I feel like I was possessed or something. I don’t know what it was, I think it was just me being young and reckless. ... I remember I had a teacher tell me ‘You're either going to be really rich or dead on the streets. There's no in-between with you.’”

Mirano says his parents didn’t actively practice religion in the house when he was growing up, but when he was around age 17, following his parents’ divorce, Mirano’s mother started honoring their Jewish roots and practicing the religion in the home.

“Whenever my parents divorced, I started going to synagogue more and I just kind of got more centered and shit,” Mirano says.

Mirano is also a proponent of astrology. Like many who check their Co-Star app daily, Mirano (a Capricorn with a Sagittarius moon), attributes his personality to his astral placement.

“Anybody who has a Sagittarius moon is a demon, like, hands down,” Mirano says. “My mom was telling me ‘Thank God you're a Capricorn. If you would have been a Gemini, Sagittarius or a Libra, you would have been a true non-reformable demon.”

Although he considers himself reformed, Mirano plans to launch a social media movement called #SilverToothActivities, in which he and other “reformed bad kids” pull relatively harmless pranks in public. In a video on his Instagram page, Mirano can be seen calling for customer service over the Walmart intercom system after being ignored in the electronics department for 15 minutes.

After all, Mirano isn’t afraid of what people will think of him, he’s “just afraid to be ignored,” as he says on the track “Afraid” from 137.

This year, the rapper plans to release at least 10 music videos. He has a collaboration underway with Dallas rapper G.U.N., and, he hopes to tour again when it’s safe to do so.

But for now, he is taking it easy and trying to pick up healthier habits.

“I was kind of like a foodie for a little bit, but I had to put that down and lose these pounds,” Mirano says. “If I’m not working on music, I’m either working out or playing video games. I’m pretty boring.”