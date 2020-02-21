Music News: Primus, John Cusack and Korn Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

This week's batch of local concert announcements finds another solid collection of performers coming this way. There's a top-notch tribute performance, a tastefully curated collection of country-folk artists huddled in Grand Prairie and a couple of acts returning to the road after lengthy hiatuses. Read on for the details.
- Primus are hitting the road this summer with A Tribute To Kings tour, a cross-country journey that finds the prog-rockers playing Rush's 1977 album A Farewell To Kings in its entirety. The band will, of course, also play a slew of their own hits. Locally, the tour hits The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on May 26. Tickets are on sale Feb. 21.
- Steve Miller Band is teaming up with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives for a lengthy summer tour across North America. The local legend and the country music connoisseur will play two shows locally. First is a dip at the Allen Event Center on June 15, followed by an appearance at the Global Event Center at WinStar on June 19. Tickets for both shows are on sale Feb. 21.
- 97.1 FM The Eagle is sponsoring a raging night of rock music featuring Korn and Faith No More on Aug. 21 at Dos Equis Pavilion. For Faith No More, it will be a return to the road for the first time since 2015, which at that time marked their first outing in 15 years. Korn will be touring behind their recent album, The Nothing, a release that has also inspired a podcast. Tickets are on sale Feb. 21.
- Singer-songwriter Lennon Stella has branched off from Lennon & Maisy, the country duo she formed with her sister a few years ago. She's out on her own now and will spend the summer gaining momentum behind the release of her latest singles, "Golf on TV" and "Kissing Other People." She'll play at House of Blues on June 17. Tickets are on sale Feb. 21.
- It's a banner year for the Nick Hornby novel, High Fidelity. While the book celebrates its 25th anniversary, with a new series adaptation starring Zoe Kravitz, it's also the 20th go-round for the film adaptation. To celebrate the occasion, star John Cusack is taking the film on the road with a Q&A. Locally, he'll appear at The Majestic Theatre on April 10. Tickets are on sale Feb. 21.
- Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy is bringing his Twice As Tall Tour to South Side Ballroom for a June 7 performance. The Grammy nominee recently tore down the house at the BRIT Awards with a killer performance and collaboration. Tickets are on sale Feb. 21.
- Purity Ring will hit up The Bomb Factory for a performance on May 8. The duo, consisting of Megan James and Corin Roddick, are back with WOMB, their first album of new material in four years. Fortunately, locals will have the chance to welcome them back to the stage. Tickets are on sale Feb. 21.
- On May 20, Kessler Park United Methodist Church will host a solo performance from singer-songwriter Josh Ritter. Billed as "A Book of Gold Thrown Open," this tour focuses on Ritter's quieter, more contemplative material performed in more hushed and solemn venues. Tickets for this local show are on sale Feb. 21.
- Stephen Malkmus will be touring throughout 2020 as he prepares to release his new album, Traditional Techniques, on March 6. The former Pavement frontman will make a return trip to The Granada Theater, a venue he rocked in 2018, for a July 7 performance. Tickets are on sale Feb. 21.
- Landfest is a rather ordinary-sounding name for a pretty solid two-day musical extravaganza taking place at The Theatre at Grand Prairie on May 30 and 31. The 30th will field performances from Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ricky Skaggs, Jerry Jeff Walker and Bradley Walker, while the 31st hosts Alison Krauss, Steve Earle, Yonder Mountain String Band and Jake Hoot. Tickets are on sale Feb. 21.
- And, local residents get yet another opportunity to catch the farewell tour from country megastars Rascal Flatts. In addition to previously announced stops at Dos Equis Pavilion and the WinStar, the band will take to the stage at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena for another show July 18. Tickets are on sale Feb. 21.
