 Re:SET Festival Had a Really Bad Last Day
Concert Reviews

Fans Were Left Frustrated When Re:SET's Day 3 Was Canceled Mid-Show

June 12, 2023 1:36PM

All we're saying is an outdoor festival should have a plan B before putting on a show in the Texas summer.
Carly May Gravely
The Dallas stop of the Re:SET Concert Series, the fledgling touring festival that took place on the grounds of the Texas Trust CU Theatre this past weekend, was truncated because of inclement weather less than halfway through its final day on Sunday.

We lauded the festival’s first day, praising its wholesome and inclusive party vibe and its killer lineup, including headliner boygenius. The event kept that momentum going throughout the weekend, with alternative hip-hop artist Big Freedia opening on Sunday.

Freedia brought a tight setlist of danceable hits (including her feature on Beyoncé’s “Formation”) and encouraged the sparse early-bird crowd (largely, older millennials holding out for headliner LCD Soundsystem) to “shake ass.”

English punk band Idles built on that momentum, swapping out ass-shaking for head-banging with an electrifying performance that reached its peak when guitarist Mark Bowen jumped the barricade to dance with the crowd.

Noting dark clouds heading for the grounds, vocalist Joe Talbot joked, “Let’s make this a rain dance.”

Just 15 minutes into Idles’ set, Talbot would eat those words as their set abruptly ended mid-song. Talbot cryptically informed the crowd that the interruption was for their safety before the band was rushed offstage.

Shortly after, event organizers announced that all attendees were to evacuate to either the nearby indoors venue at the Texas Trust CU Theatre, or to their cars while the weather (severe thunderstorms were forecast) was being monitored.
click to enlarge
Big Freedia entertained the crowd for a bit before hail started a shitstorm at Texas CU Theatre on Sunday.
Carly May Gravely

Inside the theater, fans were initially optimistic. Some openly hoped that the remaining sets would be moved indoors, joking that they preferred the air conditioning. Others made peace with the possibility of the event ending, as they had work the next morning anyway.

At around 7 p.m., coming up on an hour with few updates from Re:SET’s team, morale had soured. Fans of LCD Soundsystem, a band that tours sparingly and has not played Dallas since 2017, felt particularly robbed.
click to enlarge
Big Freedia was unbothered by the threats of the impending storms.
Carly May Gravely
click to enlarge
Big Freedia's dancers worked.
Carly May Gravely
In spite of the gloomy weather, spirits were higher in the parking lot. Impromptu tailgates sprung up as attendees literally weathered the storm in hopes that the show would go on.

One fan blasted LCD Soundsystem hits such as “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House” and “All My Friends” from his car. Others climbed to the top of an adjacent hill to watch the lightning.

The joy and hope experienced on Friday was running thin as festival officials remained silent on the issue for over an hour. Fans swarmed to social media, predominantly to the comments section of a promo photo that had been recently posted, to express their discontent.

One Instagram comment read, “Weather may not be in your control but communication and overall handling certainly are. Don’t become another in a long list of fail festivals.”

“Time for refunds,” wrote a more blunt customer. “Re:SET is a joke.”
click to enlarge
At least we got to see Idles.
Carly May Gravely
click to enlarge
We'll take some hail to the head to see Idles, why not?
Carly May Gravely
Re:SET finally announced via Instagram that the remainder of the show was canceled and refunds would be issued. The post came at 8:49 p.m., 2.5 hours after the initial evacuation. By that point, many fans had already left, doing what organizers had stubbornly been putting off and cutting their losses.

Outdoor events are always subject to these kinds of complications, but Re:SET dealt with the same crisis three times in one weekend. Their concurrently running Atlanta and New Orleans events had also been canceled or rescheduled at the last minute to work around bad weather.
click to enlarge
Same, Idles, same.
Carly May Gravely
click to enlarge
Idles was one of the acts we got to see on Sunday before the storm ruined eveything.
Carly May Gravely
“Drove over two hours to miss Bartees Strange because of y’all moving it up,” wrote one Instagram commenter referring to Atlanta’s scheduling debacle. “Give us our fucking money back.”

What we said about the event on Day 1 still stands. The streamlined experience and wholesome atmosphere of the majority of the weekend was a refreshing change of pace from the usual chaotic culture of festivals.

However, the cracking under pressure in three different cities simultaneously doesn’t bode well for this event’s future, especially with the festival market being as crowded as it is.

We hope to experience the same vibes, but different logistics, if this festival gets a second chance next year.
click to enlarge
Kim, your sister is going to jail.
Carly May Gravely
click to enlarge
The Sunday night storm was scary, and so was the lack of communication from Re:SET organizers.
Carly May Gravely
click to enlarge
Re:SET attendees were told to wait indoors, where they probably stalked Pete Delkus' Twitter.
Carly May Gravely
Carly May Gravley is a contributing culture reporter and concert photographer for the Observer. She is best known for a viral TikTok video in which she declares Billy Crystal a fashion icon. For more personal information, write to her mother.
Contact: Carly May Gravley

This Week's Issue

