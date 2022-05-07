Coldplay Brings Big Songs, Bigger Emotions to the Cotton Bowl

The scale of it all was striking.
To watch a band that built its career, at least early on, with sensitive, relatively small tunes, take those deeply felt, finely wrought works, shot through with an acute interiority, and turn them into maximalist, synapse-frying spectacles capable of making an estimated crowd of 60,000 people move almost as one was to marvel at the eternal malleability of pop music.
Coldplay kicked off the first U.S. leg of its Music of the Spheres world tour Friday at the Cotton Bowl, returning to North Texas for the first time in six years and one-upping its appearance at AT&T Stadium for sheer visceral impact.
Touring behind its ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, Coldplay spent roughly two hours working through all phases of its sound.
You name a special effect, and Friday’s show had it: Fireworks, lasers, smoke, confetti, a disco ball, flames, costumes, puppets — Coldplay threw everything and the kitchen sink at the crowd, its wrists adorned with the band’s now-signature LED wristbands, which pulsed and strobed and glowed in the darkness, visually unifying the mass of humanity piled into Fair Park.
Kicking off with “Higher Power,” the thunderous, vivid sight of fireworks detonating during the chorus, Coldplay spun from one hit to another — situated in an end zone, with a stage spanning the width of the stadium, anchored by huge, circular video screens on either side and with a runway stretching deep into the general admission floor crowd .
The band, sounding crisp, fairly bludgeoned the audience with a string of hits — “Adventure of a Lifetime” into “Paradise” into “Charlie Brown” into “The Scientist” — and sustained a pace that rarely slackened until the final notes of “Humankind” and “Biutyful.”
The aforementioned LED wristbands? Recycled plastic! The cups at the concession stand? Recycled aluminum! A portion of the ticket proceeds? Earmarked for a variety of green initiatives around the world!
Such an aggressive approach is admirable. Coldplay has survived any number of pop music convulsions over the last two decades to remain one of the biggest bands in the world. Its tender, melodic songs, like “In My Place” or “Sparks,” can fit snugly alongside widescreen epics like “Fix You,” “Clocks” or “A Sky Full of Stars,” all underscored by an arsenal of mind-blowing visuals.
To stand inside the Cotton Bowl Friday night was to be reminded anew of Coldplay’s primacy among pop acts. Precious few are the bands who can make two hours feel like 10 minutes; fewer still are those who can make a stadium — sprawling, mammoth, vast as the night sky above it — feel like an intimate gathering of friends.