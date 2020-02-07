Music News: Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses and Bauhaus Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

This week's concert announcements highlight why our area is such an amazing place to catch live music. We'll be experiencing the best kind of British invasion with some legendary rock show rollouts over the next few months, as well as a '90s fest with some of the biggest names of the decade. Read on for details.

Well, this is pretty big news. The Rolling Stones are returning to North Texas for the first time in five years. Their 2020 No Filter Tour is back for another summer go-round, and they'll make their local appearance on May 29 at the Cotton Bowl. This will be the third major event of the year for the old stadium at the Fairgrounds, as the Stones join BTS and the New Year's Day NHL Winter Classic as big-ticket events. Tickets are on sale Feb. 14.

Guns N' Roses are bringing their 2020 stadium tour to town for an Aug. 18 appearance at the soon-to-open Globe Life Field in Arlington. Always a spectacle, the veteran rockers are back in full force, chugging away for devout fans as they introduce new arrangements and work their way through their classic catalog. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7.

Bauhaus members Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J recently reunited for a trio of shows in Los Angeles, marking their first time together on stage in 13 years. The U.K. Goth-rock outfit has scheduled just a couple of more reunion concerts for 2020. Fortunately, Dallas is one of those select cities. They'll perform on July 23 at The Bomb Factory for what will surely be a sold-out show. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7.

Ali Gatie will bring his "One LISN World Tour" to town for an appearance on April 25 at The Granada Theater. The young rapper scored one of 2019's biggest hits with "It's You," an intimate look at a burgeoning romantic relationship. The success of that single has catapulted him into some pretty impressive worldwide venues. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7.

The Psychedelic Furs head this way just about every year, and 2020 will be no exception. This time around, the British new wave act will have some new tunes to perform as they're set to release their first album in 29 years. They'll appear at The Granada Theater on April 26. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7.

Sven Gamsky is creating some pretty eclectic sounds under the name Still Woozy. Blending electronic elements with acoustic guitars, he's worked up tunes that evoke meandering weekend day trips and subtle bits of human interaction and confusion. It's a trippy sound that will be on display when he performs at The Granada Theater on May 8. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7.

The Granada Theater will be Denton-ing on May 21 as Brave Combo and Wee-Beasties take over for an evening of tunes. As local legends, both bands have grown accustomed to frequent live performances around these parts. However, a joint double-bill at The Granada is a nice step up in size. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7.

March 28 will be a banner night of tunes at The Blue Light as Canadian country-rockers The Sadies take the stage. Full of bombastic guitar noodling, spaghetti Western melodies and lonesome harmonies, these guys have been making killer albums for well over 20 years now. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7.

Singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton is back with a new album this year titled, Love Is An Art. It's a welcome return for an artist who came of age in the '90s with a couple of pop hits but never really left the musical scene. Catch her at The Blue Light on May 30 for the local stop on her national tour. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7.

Decades after their biggest hits, '90s pop-rockers Goo Goo Dolls are still going strong. They've got some new songs to work into the set lists alongside classics like "Slide," "Name" and "Iris." They'll roll them out locally on Sept. 2 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7.

Incubus and 311 are teaming up for joint tour that will hit up many major markets this summer. Both bands came of age in the '90s, with their songs serving as the soundtrack to adolescent and collegiate high jinks for those now heading toward middle age. The show will roll into Dos Equis Pavilion on July 28. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7.

Coheed and Cambria are bringing their lush soundscapes to town for a show with CHON on May 9 at The Bomb Factory. They're set to perform 2007's Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow on tour, which should excite the band's devoted fan base. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7.

On May 19, Canton Hall will host a performance from lovelytheband. The trio, comprising vocalist Mitchy Collins, guitarist Jordan Greenwald and drummer Sam Price, are soon releasing their sophomore album and looking to build off the momentum of their debut. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7.

Country crooner Sam Hunt makes a late summer pit stop in Dallas for a Sept. 12 show at Dos Equis Pavilion. He's been leading sold-out summer amphitheater shows for several years, so expect a big and rowdy crowd for this one. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7.

makes a late summer pit stop in Dallas for a Sept. 12 show at Dos Equis Pavilion. He's been leading sold-out summer amphitheater shows for several years, so expect a big and rowdy crowd for this one. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7. Mountain Goats' frontman John Darnielle will play a solo acoustic show on May 31 at The Kessler Theater. The jack-of-all-trades writes short stories, produces albums by artists outside of genre comfort zone, and also serves as a dedicated grassroots activist in his adopted home state of North Carolina. Tickets are on sale Feb. 7.