Lil Nas X and Doja Cat Brought the Heat to Jingle Ball and Dixie D'Amelio Was ... There

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball made its triumphant return to Fort Worth's Dickies Arena Tuesday night, bringing some hot names and all the mainstream music you've been hearing on radio year round.Dixie D'Amelio started off the show. Yes, that Dixie D'Amelio, who's making music now. While the social media influencer's voice isn't bad, the music itself is about as complex as a ham sandwich. But the best part about Jingle Ball is that most artist have short sets.Next up was Bazzi, who bounced around the stage letting the audience do most of the heavy lifting singing along to his hit song "Paradise."Tate McRae was up next, proving why she continues to be one artist everyone should keep an eye on. Her catchy songs mixed with her impressive dance moves make her primed for pop greatness. Her set was a fun one to watch and vibe out to.AJR hit the stage after Tate and while most people might be unfamiliar with their music, they were the surprise of the night. The trio looked like they were having the most wacky and fun time as they performed their songs "BANG!" and "Way Less Sad." They definitely earned new fans.Next up was the one and only Lil Nas X. Dickies Arena made the most appropriate place for the "Old Town Road" singer to don a sparkly cowboy hat as he performed the hit song with a slew of backup dancers, as well as hits from his latest album,. The star set the tone for the likely spectacle for his own upcoming tour.After Lil Nas X's set, Kid LAROI hit the stage at a million miles an hour, jumping around all over the place. But it was all hype and little substance. Sure, his song with the Biebs is catchy, but his solo stuff just wasn't resonating.Doja Cat closed out the night, hitting the stage with Say So and not wasting any time tearing it up with her backup dancers. We'd have loved to see with her own full tour production with all the theatrics and wardrobe changes. That stage was on fire after she was done with it.