Sex Pistols Postpone Longhorn Ballroom Show, Suspend Tour Indefinitely

The iconic U.K. band was set to play at Longhorn Ballroom in exactly two weeks, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, marking 47 years removed from their riotous performance that's partly defined the venue in the decades since. It was easily one of the most anticipated Dallas concerts of the year, doubling as a punk revival as well as a historical celebration of the city's music scene.
The band's lineup was set to feature three of its founding members: Jones, bassist Glen Matlock and drummer Paul Cook. English singer Frank Carter would fill in on vocals for John Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten.
In a message sent out to ticketholders from Longhorn Ballroom, the venue confirmed that dates will be rescheduled once Jones has recovered, and that tickets will automatically transfer to the new date.
The upcoming date with Sex Pistols (Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock) feat. Frank Carter on Sept. 16 at Longhorn Ballroom is being postponed. Unfortunately, Steve Jones has broken his wrist. As a result, all North and South American performances have been postponed and will be rescheduled when he has fully recovered. All ticket holders will be informed as soon as the new date is confirmed. Thank you for your understanding and support.
"I was hoping it wasn't something worse," says ticketholder and KNON radio host Jay Gavit, who's been championing the show on social media for months.
On the heels of losing Ozzy Osbourne, another iconic '70s rock-and-roller, the sudden cancellation was worrying. Luckily, Jones should recover fine, and we're hoping that the anarchy in the U.K. returns to Dallas once again next year.
"This is totally fine," Gavit says. "If they come back in a year, then that's the time for them to be here. We can wait a little bit longer for this awesome, influential band."
Sex Pistols was scheduled to host a media-invite-only press conference on Monday, Sept. 15, moderated by Robert Wilonsky of The Dallas Morning News.