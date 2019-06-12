Here’s the Lineup for This Year’s Free State Fair Concert Series

Oppressive Texas summer temperatures may already be bearing down on us, but on the plus side, if we survive for the next 100 days, we'll get to visit our favorite perennial event. That's when the State Fair of Texas opens. We can’t wait to consume copious amounts of fried-whatever-the-hell-we-want as Big Tex greets us with a friendly (and not at all creepy) “Howwwwdee, folks!” In preparation for all that fun, the fair just revealed who will hit the Chevrolet Main Stage during their annual free concert series.

This year they’re changing things up a bit with “Flashback Friday” performances every Friday during the fair’s run from Sept. 27, through Oct. 20. Here are the highlights. We hope your achy, breaky hearts are ready for this.

Rick Springfield, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27

First on the list of Flashback Friday performances is none other than '80s power-pop icon Rick Springfield. Get ready to jam out to Top 40 hits like “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “An Affair of the Heart.”

La Maquinaria Norteña, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29

This Latin group blends contemporary elements with the distinctive musical styles of Chihuahua (the region in Northern Mexico, hence “Norteña”). The result is unique, and it’s paying off in the form of Billboard chart cameos for the group.

Hotel California, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4

The Southern Californian Eagles tribute band stands above the rest as the only group with a stamp of approval from the legends themselves. Join them on a trip down a dark desert highway, complete with authentic instrumentation and world-class a capella.

Daughtry, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5

Chris Daughtry didn’t even win the fifth season of American Idol (he finished fourth), but his band is still going strong. They released a new record, Cage to Rattle, last year, but hopefully we can still count on hearing radio-rock anthems like “It’s Not Over” and “Home.”

Tye Tribbet, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6

You may have caught Tribbet's performances at the 2018 BET Awards with Snoop Dogg or on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The two-time Grammy winner is often heralded as the “Elvis of Gospel,” and we can't think of a more fitting description.

Bob Schneider, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11

One of the biggest musicians in Austin will make the truck-filled drive up Interstate 35 to appear at the fair. Singer-songwriter Bob Schneider is talented and versatile, having studied piano, guitar and art before landing in the Texas capital. Since his 2001 debut album, Lonelyland, he’s won more Austin Music Awards than any other musician.

Billy Ray Cyrus, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13

1992 was a big year for Billy Ray Cyrus. His daughter Miley was born and so was the multimillion-selling country single “Achy Breaky Heart.” Little did he know that both would go on to become worldwide phenomena. He has since dabbled in other music genres, including his most recent viral hit with rapper Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road.”

Shining Star, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18

The final act in the Flashback Friday series will bring an earth-shattering tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire. The band consists of 11 highly talented vocalists and musicians, who pay tribute to the funk legends.

Other confirmed acts include CAMEO, Big & Rich featuring Cowboy Troy, Shane & Shane and Gary P. Nunn.