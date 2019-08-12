The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: The Bralettes, Trees Marie, Grace VanderWaal and More

There are plenty of good shows on this list. But if your schedule's a little packed, at least try to go see one of these five performances by heavy-hitting female artists taking place in Dallas-Fort Worth this week. Singer-songwriter Trees Marie will be stepping on the stage at The Rustic this Monday for the venue's Women in Music concert series. On Thursday, punk trio The Bralettes will be playing the Ridglea Theater in Fort Worth with local bands Joe Gorgeous and Trauma Ray. The next day, the eclectic folk-rock act from Portland, Y La Bamba, will be at Ruins playing songs off its new album Mujeres. At Granada Theater on Friday, before she stars in the upcoming Disney movie Stargirl, American singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal will rock your ears off. Then, on Saturday, help local artist Jade Nickol celebrate the release of her new EP, Murphy’s Law.

Trees Marie

8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at The Rustic, 3656 Howell St., free

Trees Marie fronts the Americana-Southern rock band Trees Marie and The Heavy Hearts. Ever since she was a teenager, Marie has been playing music, recording songs and performing in Deep Ellum. In 2016, Marie formed her band with local musicians Josh Vaughn on guitar, James Jones on drums and Wes Jett on bass. The band plays pretty frequently in DFW and can be seen this month at places like Adair's Saloon, Armoury D.E. and The Foundry. This Monday, however, Marie will hit the stage solo at The Rustic in Dallas as part of the restaurant-venue combo's Women in Music concert series "honoring the music of the greatest female singer-songwriters of our time." The concert series runs through August and will also include other North Texas artists like Frankie Leonie, Sir Woman (Kelsey Wilson of Wild Child), Kylie Rae Harris and many more. Jacob Vaughn

Paul Slavens & Friends

9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, free

Like on most Mondays, the spontaneous song generator, DJ and Ten Hands frontman Paul Slavens will take the stage at Dan’s Silverleaf. Slavens writes and performs songs on the spot, improvising about whatever comes to mind. Song title suggestions get thrown at him from the crowd and he just runs with them. Attendees might hear songs about escaping the spiraling vortex of Ikea, robot children or whatever else they can think of. If this isn’t part of your Monday music routine by now, it should be. Jacob Vaughn

The Claypool Lennon Delirium

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $35 at livenation.com

The American-psychedelic-rock duo The Claypool Lennon Delirium is the ultimate mash-up, comprised of Primus' Les Claypool and son of John Lennon, Sean Lennon. After touring alongside each other in their respective bands, Primus and The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger, the two artists coupled together to form a new project. That year, The Claypool Lennon Delirium released its first album, Monolith of Phobos, which debuted on Billboard's Top 10 charts for Top Vinyl Albums, Top Tastemakers Albums and Top Alternative Albums. In late 2018, the band released the 6½ -minute-long single "Blood and Rockets." In February, the band released its second album, South of Reality, and, to date, shows no sign of slowing down. Jacob Vaughn

The Bralettes

7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Ridglea Theater, 6025 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, $8 at ticketfly.com

The Oak Cliff-bred girl power punk-rock trio The Bralettes make people move at all their shows. The band's simple but catchy licks on guitar and bass, played by Paulina Costilla and Molly Hernandez, respectively, enhance the frontwomen's crisp, powerful vocals as Andy Cantu drives the songs forward with heavy drum beats. To date, the band has put out 16 streamable songs, 10 of which are from its debut full-length album Cheers! that was released at the beginning of the year. The Bralettes will be hitting the Fort Worth stage at Ridglea Theater on Thursday night, sharing it with local bands Joe Gorgeous and Trauma Ray. Jacob Vaughn

The Infamous Stringdusters

8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at The Rustic Dallas, 3656 Howell St., $20 at prekindle.com

In a similar vein to bands such as Greensky Bluegrass and the Grateful Dead, The Infamous Stringdusters are a progressive bluegrass outfit with a jam-band mentality and a Grammy Award under their belt. However, as far as labels and genres can go to describe distinct sounds, they still fall short of pinning down the Stringdusters. They sound at times as mainstream as progressive bluegrass ever has while also fusing elements of jazz, funk and rock into a mélange of notes that stretches ears and more than earns the band their name. As the band’s dobro player, Andy Hall explained to Colorado Public Radio a stringduster is classified as a hot picker who keeps his strings ever clean through repeated plucking. Considering the level of talent spread across the band’s five members, it doesn’t take long to figure out the first part of their name. The Infamous Stringdusters are as complex as they are easy to listen to, but seeing them is almost required for any real fan. Nicholas Bostick

Y La Bamba

6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Ruins, 2653 Commerce St., $12-$15 at eventbrite.com

There's some disconnect between the soft, Mexican-influenced, acoustic, lo-fi debut release for Portland folk-rock act Y La Bamba Alida St. and its 2019 album Mujeres. The latest release sounds more electric and more produced, bordering on poppy with songs like "Conocidos" or "Cuatro Crazy." Y La Bamba, driven by singer-songwriter Luz Elena Mendoza, has transformed a lot since it debuted in 2008. That transformation is traceable through the different albums Y La Bamba has put out through the years. By the artist's second album, Lupon, the recordings sound cleaner and, structurally, more conventional. In 2011, Y La Bamba appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series and has maintained the attention of the station ever since. Five years later, the artist's fifth release, Ojos Del Sol, ended up on NPR's Top 50 Albums of 2016. While Y La Bamba's music has changed, its roots still shine through with heavy Mexican-influence, which Mendoza likely gets from her father, who immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico, on songs from the new album like "Boca Llena" and "Bruja de Brujas." In Mujeres, Mendoza explores where women fit in the "American story." Jacob Vaughn

Generationals

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., $15-$17 at eventbrite.com

Ted Joyner and Grant Widmer have been making music as a duo called Generationals for well over a decade. Based out of New Orleans, they specialize in creating crafty, catchy, hook-filled indie rock that is tailor-made to soundtrack quirky Netflix shows, uptempo TV ads or the day-to-day minutiae of life. With a steady output of singles and EPs, they've never really gone away, but they've just released Reader As Detective, their first full-length album in five years. It's a good mix of genres and an album that continues their expert blending of the classic and contemporary. Mixed in alongside their staple of solid material, the new tracks should make for a nice night of tunes as they perform them in the dark confines of Club Dada. Jeff Strowe

Grace VanderWaal

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., sold out

At 15, most of us were still fantasizing about what we wanted to be when we grew up. Grace VanderWaal is already living that grown-up dream. When the Kansas native was just 12, she won the 11th season of America's Got Talent and has since released one EP and one full-length album. She's toured with Imagine Dragons and is set to star in the upcoming Disney movie Stargirl. VanderWaal is known for her unique and raspy vocals and often accompanies herself with the ukulele. Her 2017 indie-pop album Just The Beginning is a more amped up collection of songs compared with her earlier EP. VanderWaal's charm surpasses her time on AGT, and she's likely to stick around the charts for a while. Diamond Rodrigue

Jade Nickol

8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., $8 at prekindle.com

Back in June, local singer-songwriter Jade Nickol released her debut EP Murphy’s Law after putting out her second single "Marijuana and Gin." The single and the EP starkly contrast Nickol's first release “Best Friends,” in which she tried her hand at country music. In May, Nickol told the Observer that she tried to wipe the internet clean of "Best Friends," frustrated with the initial direction she tried to take her music. "Marijuana and Gin" marked a new beginning for Nickol's music career, in which she wants to write songs that are more true to herself. Nickol's set this Saturday is the official release show for her EP. Help her celebrate at Sundown at Granada. Jacob Vaughn

Zlatan with DJ Bode and DJ Oladex

10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Swayz Ballroom, 9750 Walnut St., $30 at eventbrite.com

Exceedingly popular Nigerian songwriter and rapper Zlatan swings through Dallas for his first performance in the U.S. All but unavoidable in his home country, the artist’s singles suspend Nigerian trap amid dapples of U.K. grime and undulating Afrobeat pulses, all punctuated by the emcee’s blasé delivery and casual swagger. Falsely arrested earlier this year by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on cyber fraud, Zlatan’s output has gone from consistent to feverish in the last few months, each release and collaboration a veritable protest for the causes of free speech and poetic license. Like revolutionary musician and Nigerian activist Flea Kuti before him, Zlatan cooly sidesteps tyrannical political restraints, giving voice to thousands of others who were previously silenced. Jonathan Patrick