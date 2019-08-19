The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Mogwai, Pearl Earl, Shakey Graves and More

If school is about to start back up for you, you might want to get an extra fill of live music while you still have the time. Not a student? This is cause for celebration in itself, and what better way is there to celebrate than going out and catching some live music? You could hang back, stay home and watch TV until you have to go to work again. Or, you could see any one of these bands play this week and go in to work the next day, still recovering from the loud-ass speakers at Dan's Silverleaf or Canton Hall, with ringing in your ears so deafening that you can absolutely tune out your co-workers and the rest of your surroundings. Either way, you'll want to catch one of these shows.

Paul Slavens & Friends

9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, free

Like on most Mondays, the spontaneous song generator, DJ and Ten Hands frontman Paul Slavens will take the stage at Dan’s Silverleaf. Slavens writes and performs songs on the spot, improvising about whatever comes to mind. Song title suggestions get thrown at him from the crowd and he just runs with them. Attendees might hear songs about escaping the spiraling vortex of Ikea, robot children or whatever else they can think of. If this isn’t part of your Monday music routine by now, it should be. Jacob Vaughn

The Free Loaders

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge, 2626-2630 Commerce St., free

If a movie was made about The Free Man, a Deep Ellum Cajun restaurant and live music venue, the soundtrack would consist of songs by one band: The Free Loaders. Luckily, a three-piece variation of the band plays at the venue every Tuesday, so there, you don’t have to wait for the movie to come out to hear its killer soundtrack. Just hop over to The Free Man on a Tuesday evening, order a po' boy and listen to frontman and venue owner John Jay Myers slam on his drums and bark into the microphone with keys and stand-up bass behind him. Jacob Vaughn

Pearl Earl

8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, $8 at prekindle.com

One of North Texas’ coolest psych-rock acts, Pearl Earl, headlines this stacked all-local show with two of Denton’s finest; Sunbuzzed and Felt & Fur. Billed as one of Pearl Earl’s final local shows of the year, and the last Denton show with all four band members being Dentonites. Pearl Earl’s inception traces to songs penned by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ariel Hartley in her bedroom. A couple of years later, Hartley formed the band with drummer and backing vocalist Bailey Chapman and bassist Stefanie Lazcano after the trio had a rollicking jam session. After performing and gaining a following as a three-piece for a couple of years, Pearl Earl later added the uber-talented multi-instrumentalist Chelsey Danielle on keys and more in 2017. Thursday night's show at Dan's Silverleaf serves as a going-away party for Chapman, who is about to move to Los Angeles. (And Hartley reportedly plans to join Chapman in L.A. sometime next year.) The audience is in for a captivating, truly memorable feast-for-the-eyes visual performance by Houston-based interdisciplinary visual artist Connor Mizell who is bringing along his mesmerizing "liquid light show," which often makes use of glass discs, transparencies, colorful liquids and other tricks of the trade. Daniel Rodrigue

Seratones

8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $13-$15 at eventbrite.com

Out of Shreveport, Seratones have had a hectic few years spent contending with lineup and label changes since their 2016 debut album Get Gone. They originally formed in 2013 with an act that sounded a lot like a time capsule, fusing rock ‘n’ roll with doo-wop, punk and soul, marked especially by lead singer A.J. Haynes’ feats of vocal sorcery. Now the festival-favorite act is back with a new lineup, a new label and a new album. Power officially drops the day after the band’s Deep Ellum appearance and is a big step forward for the band. The loss of guitarist Connor Davis equates to a change in the band’s tone as profound as the addition of keyboardist Tyran Cocker, and the production provided by Brad Shultz of Cage the Elephant fame. The band is now sounding much larger in scope and sonic scale thanks to these additions, and an early track like “Power” is a good indication of success for Seratones’ new direction. Nicholas Bostick

Shakey Graves

8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $15-$35 at ticketfly.com

Alejandro Rose-Garcia already had a pretty interesting musician's name, but he adopted the moniker Shakey Graves after a Native American guide name, in 2007, during a music festival. It certainly sticks, and since then the heavily blues- and roots-influenced Austinite has gone on to release five full-length albums. His latest, Can't Wake Up, was released last spring but bears not even a hint of Rose-Garcia's earlier folksy sound that made him famous. Trading his one-man-show set using a modified suitcase that included a kick drum and tambourine, and releasing music independently in those earlier days of his career, a full-fledged band on the Nashville-based record label Dualtone Records shows Rose-Garcia evolving as an artist. And fans should keep pace. Although his music has taken an edgier, more electric sound (think Bob Dylan's "Maggie's Farm"), Graves' songwriting remains dreamy and nostalgic — likely recalling warm summer nights of times past. Diamond Rodrigue

Rosegarden Funeral Party

9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Armoury D.E., 2714 Elm St., free

Even as the band amps up the release of its forthcoming debut full-length album, Rosegarden Funeral Party has decided to embark on a new adventure. Days after the band put out the first single off the album MARTYR, frontwoman Leah Lane announced that Rosegarden Funeral Party will be opening its doors once a month in order to host a "traditional goth night" in their home. More details on the monthly event and the band's new album are sure to spill out over the next few weeks, but you don't have to wait that long to hear from the band. Rosegarden Funeral Party will play one of its regular spots, Armoury D.E., this Friday. The band sounds like they were pulled right out of the ’80s. But, with every release and every show played, they become bigger than the era itself. The locals will be playing with California acts Silence in the Snow and Thief. Jacob Vaughn

Boris

8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton, sold out

For the second day of their grand reopening weekend, legendary local music venue Rubber Gloves has invited Japanese trio Boris back to Denton, a call back to their incendiary 2013 performance at the same location. Adjacent to stoner metal mainstays like Sunn O))), Earth and Sleep, Boris condense shoegaze, psych, ambient, noise and metal into one depthless, blissed-out void. Emblazoned with sheet after sheet of sludge, distortion, and feedback, their panoramic compositions forge arty rock from brute textures and guitar riffs the size of galaxies. Over the years, pop structures and melodies have sneaked in here and there, but their music remains at its best when it’s disorienting and abstract — a big, blank canvas, capable of swallowing listeners, and seemingly everything else, whole. Jonathan Patrick

Mogwai

8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., $25 at ticketfly.com

Still touring off its 2017 album Every Country's Sun, Scottish band Mogwai will hit the stage at Canton Hall to give Dallasites an earful of multi-instrumental, face-melting music bordering on space-rock and psychedelic shoegaze. To quote some of the first words of the band's first album "If someone said that Mogwai are the stars, I would not object. If the stars had a sound, it would sound like this." The band has been critically acclaimed since the release of its 1997 debut album Young Team, which reached No. 75 on the U.K. Albums chart. Nine albums and several soundtracks later, the band has maintained its explosive, and at times intimate, sound over the years. If you miss the band's show this weekend, you'll have to catch them somewhere else along their North American tour. Save the gas money and see them at Canton Hall. Jacob Vaughn

Hawthorne Heights

8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $15.75-$25 at ticketfly.com

Well into their existence as one of the leading lights of the pop-emo movement, Ohio's Hawthorne Heights have taken a nifty detour this year in their approach to music. For their most recent release, the gloriously titled Dads of Sad EP, the quintet decided to cover tracks by two of the leading ladies in contemporary music, Kacey Musgraves and Billie Eilish. It's an interesting exercise, in that both tracks offer slightly darker interpretations of both Musgraves' "Butterflies" and Eilish's "8." It's also a great way to bring attention to the band's own rich catalog, highlighted by 2006's chart-topping If Only You Were Lonely and accentuated by last year's Bad Frequency. All of these treats should be on display as the band pulls into the venerable Trees on Sunday night. Jeff Strowe

Revelers Hall Band

2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave., free

Every Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., the Revelers Hall Band makes a not-so-subtle stop at their home venue. The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even if the power goes out, the Revelers Hall Band will keep the show going. The band can also be heard accompanying other acts booked at the venue throughout the week. Jacob Vaughn