The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Backstreet Boys, Medicine Man Revival, Loafers and More

There are plenty of acts coming from out of town to play in North Texas this week, but make sure you stop by and see some locals, too. Medicine Man Revival will be at Sons of Hermann Hall to make you shake on Friday. Then, Loafers will hit the stage at Three Links, with locals like Eleventeen, Sub-Sahara and Ting Tang Tina. But, if you're looking to get your fix of jazz this week, there are plenty of options for you too. As usual, The Free Loaders will claim the stage at The Free Man on Tuesday. On the same night, Jason Bucklin and his trio will be doing the same over at The Balcony Club. Lastly, you can cap off your week of jazz with the Revelers Hall Band on Saturday and Sunday. If you finish up early on Sunday, you might just be able to catch Backstreet Boys as they roll into Dallas-Fort Worth for a show at American Airlines Center.

Jason Bucklin Trio

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at The Balcony Club, 1825 Abrams Road, free

When Jason Bucklin isn’t teaching guitar and bass lessons, like he’s done for most of his life, he’s usually on stage with his jazz trio at The Balcony Club. In teaching guitar and bass over the years, including master classes at the University of North Texas, Bucklin has grown an appreciation and passion for all kinds of music. But jazz was his first love. Bucklin used to play with Café Noir, the Dallas-based sextet, but every Tuesday, at least from now until sometime in December, Bucklin hits The Balcony Club stage with his trio for a night of jazz. And, it’s free. Go see the Jason Bucklin Trio while you still can. Jacob Vaughn

The Free Loaders

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge, 2626-2630 Commerce St., free

If a movie was made about The Free Man, a Deep Ellum Cajun restaurant and live music venue, the soundtrack would consist of songs by one band: The Free Loaders. Luckily, a three-piece variation of the band plays at the venue every Tuesday, so there, you don’t have to wait for the movie to come out to hear its killer soundtrack. Just hop over to The Free Man on a Tuesday evening, order a po' boy and listen to frontman and venue owner John Jay Myers slam on his drums and bark into the microphone with keys and stand-up bass behind him. Jacob Vaughn

Nebula

7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $15 at eventbrite.com

Los Angeles power trio Nebula will send you to outer space and back. The band’s thick riffs, squealing guitar solos and punchy drum beats make for a combustible combination reminiscent of rock giants like MC5, The Stooges and Mudhoney. Nebula cemented its signature sound with the release of Let it Burn, the band’s first EP, in 1998. The L.A. group didn’t pull any punches with their first release, so why would they with their latest album Holy Shit? In the first music video from the album, for their song “Man’s Best Friend,” there are depictions of drug use, psychedelia and the occult — concepts the band has toiled with since the beginning. Nebula will be rolling through town as part of the Holy Shit Tour with LA rock acquaintance Sasquatch for a show at Three Links. Jacob Vaughn

The Nude Party

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $12 at prekindle.com

A band like The Nude Party is what happens when you move into a lake house with five of your friends and step-siblings to jam every night. The North Carolina bro band celebrates frat rock that was coming out in the ’60s. But, before they moved into that lake house and became The Nude Party, the band was just a group of old friends playing together at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., around 2012. The band’s lineup includes lead vocalist and guitarist Patton Magee; vocalist and guitarist Shaun Couture; organist and pianist Don Merrill; bass player Alec Castillo; percussionist Austin Brose; and drummer Connor Mikita. The band spent the next few years playing local clubs and bars until they met Black Lips’ drummer Oakley Munson. The drummer was impressed with the band and went on to record The Nude Party’s first EP Hot Tub, which was released in 2016. Two years later, they released their self-titled debut album. The Nude Party will be joined onstage at Three Links by Kentucky group Boa and North Texas psych-rock band Acid Carousel. Jacob Vaughn

Medicine Man Revival

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St., $5 at pabstblueribbon.com/soundsociety

Keite Young and Jason Burt have asserted themselves as a powerful presence in the Dallas music scene. Producing a sound that's nearly impossible to classify, the duo has to bring their uplifting and passionate testimonials to impassioned fans in venues all across our fair, regional neighborhoods. If forced to categorize, Medicine Man Revival is an outfit that spins the funkiest elements of soul and R&B alongside choice smatterings of hip-hop and classic rock. When backed by a rotating cast of ace area musicians, Young and Burt's lyrical epiphanies become more forcefully expressed while also touching on the cosmic karma that keeps us all sewn together on common ground. See all this in action for yourself as they dust off an old Deep Ellum dance hall Friday night. The event will be the first edition of Dallas' Pabst Sound Society, a night dedicated to promoting local art, music, food and connectivity. Jeff Strowe

The ARQ

6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Revelers Hall, 412 N Bishop Ave., free

Jazz artist Alex Rivera has had some big shoes to fill. Today, he fronts his band the Alex Rivera Quartet playing jazz standards at live events throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, but music has always been a part of his life. Rivera grew up watching his step-dad Danny Hollis play piano and trombone with the late Tommy Loy's Upper Dallas Jazz Band. He wanted to play the trombone like his step-dad, but his arms were too short. He played the cornet, a smaller brass instrument, until he was about 13. It was at this age that Tommy Loy gave Rivera his first trumpet, a Getzen Doc Severinsen. Rivera developed a taste for jazz in high school and, with direction from his step-dad, in 1992, he led a quartet to the Booker T. Washington Jazz Festival and earned the festival's award for top high school jazz soloist. However, it wasn’t until after college that Rivera really began focusing on a career as a performing musician. He studied with Bert Truax, former trumpeter with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and performed with local singer Glennda Hill before trying to get his own band together. After a while, Rivera settled on a group of musicians including Mike Garvey on piano, Alex Camp on bass and Chris Holmes on drums. Rivera sometimes plays with his group as a trio, but all four members will be present at Revelers Hall this Saturday. Jacob Vaughn

Loafers

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $5 ticket is a donation to Foundation 45

Three-time nominee for Best Punk Band in the Dallas Observer Music Awards, local favorite LOAFERS will be stopping by for a set at one of its regular spots this weekend. The show is part of a birthday celebration for local band Eleventeen's Michael Cheney. The band's latest EP Bobby still hits as hard as it did when they released it in 2017. LOAFERS has put out several songs since then, starting in 2018 with "No Cowboys" and "Formaldehyde." The band's latest release is a short and sweet demo recording of their song "You're Out," which came out on Aug. 9. The recordings are great, but they only give people a taste of what the band is all about. If you want to hear LOAFERS the right way, you have to hear them live. So, why not do that this Sunday at Three Links? Do yourself a favor and make it to this show. You won't regret it. Joining LOAFERS is Eleventeen, Sub-Sahara and Ting Tang Tina. Jacob Vaughn

Revelers Hall Band

2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave., free

Every Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., the Revelers Hall Band makes a not-so-subtle stop at their home venue. The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even if the power goes out, the Revelers Hall Band will keep the show going. The band can also be heard accompanying other acts booked at the venue throughout the week. Jacob Vaughn

Sunn O)))

8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $29 at prekindle.com

When it comes to avant metal pedigree, few can match Seattle drone duo Sun O))). With the meticulousness of classical, the steely heft of a cult, and the immediacy of a religious experience, Sun O))) architect soundscapes that feel like passing through a black hole. Where other heady metal acts bludgeon, Sun O))) slither with grace, making punishing noise seem elegant, ineffably beautiful. While most thought their best efforts were behind them, Sun O))), with the help of infamous producer Steve Albini (Big Black, Shellac), have reemerged tauter and more affecting than ever. This year’s Life Metal, like their finest records Monoliths & Dimensions and Black One, transforms extreme volume into something almost spiritual, and cleansing. Jonathan Patrick

Backstreet Boys

8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at American Airlines Center, $35 at ticketmaster.com

No other entity in the music industry comes close to the type of world domination that boy bands achieve. Throw a group of five good-looking young men onstage with some well-choreographed dancing and pop songs that tug at the hearts of millions of adoring fans, and you've got yourself an international treasure. But it takes more than just perfectly quaffed hair and lovemaking lyrics to cement a group as one of the best in its genre. One of the front-runners of the resurgence of boy band popularity in the 1990s, after New Kids on the Block made more than a few young women pant in the '80s, the Backstreet Boys were a five-piece group from the boy band capital of the world, Orlando, Florida. Since forming in the early '90s, AJ, Howie, Nick, Kevin and Brian filled hearts and arenas with their infectious, syrupy pop music. And today they continue their streak of performing high-energy concerts, and released their ninth studio album, DNA, earlier this year. While fans have grown up, become parents or have simply had a change in musical taste since their early teenage years, the Backstreet Boys provide a sense of nostalgia and recall those earlier years of growing up, and singles like "I Want It That Way" and "Quit Playing Games (with My Heart)" remain earworms today. Diamond Rodrigue

