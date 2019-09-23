The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Carrie Underwood, Big K.R.I.T., The Who and More

If you follow this list, you'll have some hard choices to make come Friday. The Bralettes, Big K.R.I.T., Of Antigua, Atlantis Aquarius and The Who are all playing that night. But, for every good show you might miss on Friday, you can make up for it throughout the week. You can also see Carrie Underwood at American Airlines Center or the Jason Bucklin Trio on The Balcony Club. Then you can spend the rest of the weekend in Denton, seeing Joe Ely or Mind Spider at Dan's Silverleaf, or attending the PolaCon after-party at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio.

Carrie Underwood

7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $44 at ticketmaster.com

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning country artist Carrie Underwood has come a long way since rising to fame in 2005. After winning America's collective heart on American Idol, the Oklahoma native released her debut studio album Some Hearts to critical and commercial acclaim. Since then, the singer-songwriter has released six albums, most recently last year's Cry Pretty. Fans can see her at American Airlines Center this Tuesday for as little as $44. Matthew Keever

Jason Bucklin Trio

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at The Balcony Club, 1825 Abrams Road, free

When Jason Bucklin isn’t teaching guitar and bass lessons, like he’s done for most of his life, he’s usually onstage with his jazz trio at The Balcony Club. In teaching guitar and bass, including master classes at the University of North Texas, Bucklin has grown an appreciation and passion for all kinds of music. But jazz was his first love. Bucklin used to play with Café Noir, the Dallas-based sextet, but every Tuesday, at least from now until sometime in December, Bucklin hits The Balcony Club stage with his trio for a night of jazz. And, it’s free. Go see the Jason Bucklin Trio while you still can. Jacob Vaughn

The Bralettes

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, $5 at eventbrite.com

The Oak Cliff-bred girl power punk-rock trio The Bralettes make people move at all their shows. The band's simple but catchy licks on guitar and bass, played by Paulina Costilla and Molly Hernandez, respectively, enhance the frontwomen's crisp, powerful vocals as Andy Cantu drives the songs forward with heavy drum beats. To date, the band has put out 16 streamable songs, 10 of which are from their debut full-length album Cheers! that was released at the beginning of the year. The Bralettes will be hitting the Denton stage at Andy's Bar on Friday night, sharing it with Sur Duda and Ray Toaster. Jacob Vaughn

Big K.R.I.T.

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, $27.50 at livenation.com

The South has produced a long line of culture-shifting acts like UGK, Outkast, Young Jeezy and Three 6 Mafia, but few who followed in the lineage of these greats have borne reputations resembling Big K.R.I.T.’s. Since the release in 2011 of his seminal project, K.R.I.T. Wuz Here, which earned the Mississippi rapper a record deal from Def Jam, K.R.I.T. has been the leader of country rap tunes, an unofficial hip-hop subgenre that is unabashedly Southern, heavy on the bass, unique to the region and often attributed to the stylings of the late great Pimp C. NPR’s Randy Carmichael aptly describes Big K.R.I.T.’s body of work as “balanced between strip club rituals and Sunday morning salvation.” Mikel Galicia

Of Antigua

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton, $10 at door

A stacked bill of four memorable Denton acts forms a showcase of sorts Friday — as well as the release show for post-punk shoegaze act Of Antigua as they commemorate the band’s latest self-titled 6-song EP, which is a follow-up to their “And Others” 3-track EP debut released last summer. The new eponymously titled EP will be available at area record stores on cassette tape thanks to Gloom Club, a Denton-based cassette label that also dabbles in lathe-cut 7-inch singles. Openers include avant-pop artist Lorelei K, whose captivating vocals and emotionally raw delivery recently garnered a Dallas Observer Music Awards nomination for Best Pop Act. And what happens when a couple of classically trained guitarists join an already remarkable experimental psych and shoegaze group? Mother Tongues' latest lineup is worth catching even if you’ve heard the band’s previous incarnations performing around North Texas. And Us Presidents bring the act’s brand of catchy, melancholic pop rock. Daniel Rodrigue

Atlantis Aquarius

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at The Sanctuary Music & Events Center, 6633 Virginia Parkway, Suite 102, McKinney, $10 at showclix.com

The psychedelic rock quintet Atlantis Aquarius released its latest album Leo’s Rising in April. It’s jam-packed with gritty vocals, catchy hooks and foot-stomping drum beats. It’s hard to believe the band released its debut EP just two years ago and has already toured the country. But they’ve got the chops to prove it. About a year later, the band underwent a lineup change, adding guitarist Hutton Ferrell, bassist Max Smith and drummer Oliver Smith. The band's McKinney show this Friday is the last one on their concert calendar, so you won't want to miss it. Jacob Vaughn

The Who

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $31-$2,812 at ticketmaster.com

Ahead of the release of their first album in 13 years, Who, the legendary rock band The Who is bringing the second leg of their Moving On! Tour on Friday night to American Airlines Center. The tour's name represents exactly what the band intends to do. They will be playing new music and their classics in a brand new way. What is most exciting about this tour is the addition of an orchestra, which is sure to be a welcome shift when the band plays songs from their rock operas Tommy and Quadrophenia. Aside from the orchestra, singer Roger Daltry and guitarist Pete Townshend will be joined by Townshend's baby brother Simon on guitar, Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey on drums, Loren Gold on keyboards and University of North Texas alumnus Jon Button on bass. The concert will also feature more intimate moments during which the focus will be entirely on the band's two original members. The Who have been known for their live performances since 1965 when Paul McCartney called them "the most exciting thing around." You won't get fooled at this one. David Fletcher

Joe Ely

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, $20 at danssilverleaf.com

Amarillo-born singer-songwriter Joe Ely is still running strong after close to 50 years on the road, with no end in sight. From his early days playing with the likes of Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock as part of The Flatlanders, Ely has been a fixture in Texas’ progressive country scene. Soon after beginning his career and touring through Texas and Mexico with famed British punk group The Clash, Ely helped blur the lines between country music and rock 'n' roll even further. Ely's set at Dan's Silverleaf this Saturday is one you won't want to miss. Nicholas Bostick

Wanz Dover with Felt & Fur, Def Rain, Piriform Clone

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton, $5 at door

PolaCon, the world’s first three-day instant film photography convention and meet-up, is on its fourth run this year. As usual, there is a heavy schedule of 20-plus different workshops, sessions and events throughout the three days, but the lineup for the convention's after-party is even heavier. Dallas Observer Music Awards nominees Wanz Dover and Felt & Fur will share the stage with former DOMA nominee Def Rain and electronic act Piriform Clone. The wrap-up show for PolaCon also marks the release of Dover's first solo, full-length techno album put out under his own name. The album is called The Work, and it taps into the artist's industrial, noise, shoegaze roots. Jacob Vaughn

Mind Spiders

2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, free

Mind Spiders' latest release, 2018's Furies, shows the band honing and polishing its synth-punk sound, this time as a trio after longtime member Daniel Fried left the band. Eight tracks long and clocking in at just over a half-hour, the album, released on Portland's Dirtnap Records, landed on year-end lists and may be their most successful so far. Fronted by Mark Ryan (formerly of The Marked Men ), the trio layers synths on top of garage punk riffs and ear-catching melodies. With support from two Arizona-based psych-rock bands, The Resonars and Lenguas Largas, Sunday's early show at Dan's Silverleaf sees Mind Spiders in their home base of Denton.

Diamond Rodrigue